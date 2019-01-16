Four of the best family-friendly events in West Sussex

Looking for something for the whole family to do this winter? Here are four of the best upcoming events...

Huge pop hits from The Little Mix Experience

Fans of Little Mix can see the next best thing to the real group live in concert next month.

The Little Mix Experience perform at The Capitol, Horsham, on Friday, February 1 (6pm).

A spokesperson said: “If you’re a fan of one of X Factor’s finest exports you’re sure to L.O.V.E. The Little Mix Experience.

“Four hugely talented girls pay tribute to one of the UK’s finest girl bands.

“With breathtaking dance moves, replica costumes and some of the finest vocals in the UK, this is a high-energy show from beginning to end, packed with all of Little Mix’s greatest hits and suitable for all ages.”

The concert features songs such as ‘DNA’, ‘Wings’, ‘Salute’, ‘Black Magic’, ‘Love Me Like You’, ‘Secret Love Song’ and many more.

The Little Mix Experience is presented by Sweeney Entertainments.

Tickets cost £16. Call the box office on 01403 750220.

Fundraising afternoon in Roffey for Cats Protection

The Horsham branch of Cats Protection is organising a new series of fundraising events for 2019.

The next one is on Saturday, January 19, at St Andrew’s Methodist Church, Crawley Road, Roffey, and it will be open from 12pm-2pm.

There will be delicious home-made cakes on sale as well as books, CDs and DVDs, Cats Protection branded items and gifts, a soft toy lucky dip (a prize every time), jewellery, cat baskets, beds and toys.

Refreshments will be available in The Sanctuary.

Admission is free but donations (including cat food and litter) will be warmly received.

Sing along with Hugh Jackman at The Hawth

The producers of Sing-a-longa Sound of Music and Sing-a-longa Grease present their latest show at The Hawth Crawley next month.

Sing-a-longa The Greatest Showman (PG) is at the venue on February 9 (2.30pm and 7.30pm).

Tickets cost £17.50 for adults or £13 for children. Groups of ten or more get one ticket free for every ten. Call 01293 553636.

There will be lyrics on the screen so viewers can sing along. The live host will also teach everyone a unique set of dance moves, show people how to use the interactive prop bags and get everyone to practice their cheers, boos and wolf whistles.

Very grumpy feline has fun in the outside world

There’s lots of family fun to be had at The Hawth, Crawley, with shows for all ages this spring.

Sourpuss comes to the studio on Saturday, February 9 (11am).

A spokesperson said: “Sourpuss is a very grumpy, ginger cat. Shut out of the house he feels lost and confused, but the garden soon intrigues him. Watch his journey of discovery, learning the secrets of the great outdoors.”

There will be a free puppet making workshop for ticket holders at 11.45am. Kids can create their own robin, bee or cat puppet to take home. Each child should be accompanied by an adult.

Call 01293 553636.

