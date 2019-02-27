Four of the best family-friendly events in West Sussex

Looking for something for the whole family to do next month? Here are four of the best upcoming events...

Scary fun on a magical, high-flying adventure

Families are invited to join a witch and her cat on their mission to defeat a dragon.

Tall Stories’ magical and musical adaptation of Room on the Broom, the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, comes to Crawley’s Hawth on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 19-20.

A spokesperson said: “The witch and her cat are flying happily on their broomstick when they pick up a friendly dog, a beautiful green bird and a frantic frog. “But this broomstick is not meant for five and – crack! – it snaps in two just as the hungry dragon appears.

“Songs, laughs and scary fun for children aged three and up and their grown-ups, in this Olivier Award-nominated stage show.”

The performance times are 1.30pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday, with Wednesday shows at 10.30am (relaxed performance) and 1.30pm.

Tickets cost £12.50. Family of four or groups of 10 or more are £11.50. Call 01293 553636.

Irish dance spectacular tells tale of forbidden love

A dynamic celebration of Irish dance, music and song heads to Horsham’s Capitol next month.

Gaelforce Dance is at the venue on Friday, March 15 (7.30pm).

The production has enjoyed huge success around the world, performing in more than 30 countries, across four continents and playing to more than two million people.

A spokesperson said: “Gaelforce Dance is the story of two lovers, Lorcan and Aisling, who, as our tale begins, are blissfully unaware of the passion that will erupt between them, leading the lovers into a maelstrom of forbidden love and their community into a cauldron of hate.”

Tickets cost £23. Call the box office on 01403 750220.

Colourful family show Joseph heads to The Hawth

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is at The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, from Tuesday to Saturday, March 12-16.

Jaymi Hensley from Union J stars in the lead role in Bill Kenwright’s superb production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s high-energy family musical.

A spokesperson said: “Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours, this magical musical is full of unforgettable songs including ‘Those Canaan Days’, ‘Any Dream Will Do’ and ‘Close Every Door To Me’.”

Tickets are available on 01293 553636.

Pinocchio musical will have you singing along

Immersion Theatre presents a new, larger-than-life musical version of Pinocchio at Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, on Sunday, March 17 (2.30pm and 5.30pm).

The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio is packed with comedy, audience interaction, and new songs that the producers say will have you singing along from start to finish. Tickets cost £13-£15. A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £52.

Established in 2010, Immersion Theatre has built up a portfolio of critically acclaimed work, which includes large-scale musicals, family theatre, pantomime and open-air productions.

