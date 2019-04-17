Four of the best family-friendly events in West Sussex

Looking for something for the whole family to do this spring? Here are four of the best upcoming events...

Drummers celebrate the growth of their tribe

The Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers bring Tribe to The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, on Sunday, May 19 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson for the group said: “In their 25th year as Europe’s longest established Taiko organization, Mugenkyo celebrate the growth of their Tribe of performers from across the globe, with the latest captivating performance of sharp synchronisation, dramatic choreography and sumptuous soundscapes, all wrapped up in a breath-taking display of high energy and powerful earth-shaking rhythms on huge taiko drums.

“Mugenkyo are Europe’s leading taiko drum group, originally established in 1994, and are at the forefront of the art-form on this continent, forging a new path with their innovative approach, honed from years on the touring circuit.”

Tickets cost £23 (£20.50 concessions, £14 for under 16s). Call The Capitol box office on 01403 750220.

Follow Bertram Bunny’s trail this Easter at Borde Hill

Families can hunt for golden eggs at Borde Hill Garden this weekend.

Bertram Bunny’s Easter Adventure Trail runs until Monday, April 22, alongside other fun activities including crazy golf, crafts and an egg and spoon race.

A spokesperson said: “Spot the signs of spring while exploring the Garden on the Easter trail. Hetty the Hen has surprisingly laid ten golden eggs, which Bertram Bunny has hidden from Felix the Fox before he eats them for his supper. Find the golden eggs and solve some puzzles along the way to receive a delicious chocolate treat.”

Children can also let off steam in the new Adventure Playground. Find out more at www.bordehill.co.uk.

Song, drama, dance and more from Ariel students

Ariel’s Burgess Hill Drama Academy present their annual showcase at The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, on Sunday, May 12 (6.30pm).

This will be an evening of song, drama and dance, celebrating students’ work throughout the year.

A spokesperson said: “Join them as they delight us with their talent, energy, passion and skills...but most of all show us the fun they have on and off stage.”

Tickets cost £12-£14. Call 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

Ariel has six Sussex drama academies in East Grinstead, Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Crawley, Horsham and Steyning.

Doctor Who convention returns to Arora Hotel

Following the success of The Capitol 3 last year, the Doctor Who Appreciation Society has announced a two-day celebration of all things Doctor Who this month.

The Capitol IV is at the Arora Hotel Gatwick on April 27-28.

The convention will feature guest panels, on-screen presentations, autographs, a photo studio, merchandise and more.

Guests include: Steven Berkoff, Richard Franklin, India Fisher, Julian Glover, Louise Jameson, Katy Manning, Peter Perves and Jane Slavin.

Tickets £99 (u16s £55) for DWAS members and £109 (u16s £60) for non-members.