Free gifts, festive tunes and a real donkey at Horsham Churches Together Christmas event

Horsham Churches Together present a special Christmas celebration for the whole family on Saturday, December 15.

Starting at 11am at the Carfax Bandstand, Horsham town centre will be full of festive entertainment and activities.

Kids meet the donkey at the 2016 Christmas event. Picture by Steve Robards, SR1637059

The Children’s Musical Nativity is the first event of the day and kids are encouraged to dress in Nativity costumes and join in with the singing. The show is directed by Mark Bradbury of Little Notes.

The Family Nativity Trail takes place from 12pm-3.15pm. Children and parents will be able to meet characters from the Christmas story at the Carfax Amphitheatre, the Bishopric, The Forum and in Market Square. The trail will also feature a real donkey and real sheep, as well as free gifts. Particpants can collect their Nativity Trail Passports from the Horsham Churches Together Welcome Hub at the Bandstand.

There will also be a Christmas Concert from midday on the Carfax Bandstand. The show features the Horsham Rock Choir, St Mary’s Primary School, St Mary’s Church Choir, Living Faith Assembly Choir and other singers.

Finally, at 3.30pm, everyone is invited to the Bandstand to sing in a traditional carol service and reflect on the true meaning of Christmas.

Horsham Churches Together 2016. Picture by Steve Robards, SR1637016

