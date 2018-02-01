Full-mask theatre group explores an unseen but devastating injury at Horsham show

Vamos Theatre, the UK’s leading full-mask theatre company, brings A Brave Face to The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, on Saturday, February 10 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “Vamos’s shows are highly visual and performed entirely without words using physical storytelling, ensuring that all their performances are accessible to D/deaf audiences, without a signer.

“A Brave Face tells the story of Ryan, serving in Afghanistan in 2009.

“He’s there to see the world, learn a trade, get a life. Training is complete, combat is a buzz; he’s part of a team, and knows his job.

“But on one particular hot and desperate tour of duty, Ryan sees things he can’t talk about to anyone. And then, when he returns home, the trouble really begins.

“Created from two years of research with ex and serving soldiers, families and health professionals, A Brave Face explores Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS), an unseen and often unrecognised injury of war, and the impact it can have on even the closest of families.”

Tickets cost £12 from the box office on 01403 750220 or www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

This show is a co-production with Mercury Theatre Colchester and a co-commission with London International Mime Festival

To watch a rehearsal trailer for A Brave Face click here.

