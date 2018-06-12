Funny, poignant and provocative plays in Crawley

Subtle Paws presents Treading Water by Kathryn Gardner at The Hawth studio, Crawley, on Friday, June 15 (7.45pm).

It’s one of the venue’s theatrical highlights for summer, a comedy of belly laughs, broken hearts and biscuits.

Sue and Carol are lifeguards. Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “Their routine is simple and their dreams seem equally so as they spend their days keeping the morning swimmers, the day trippers, and the evening strollers safe.

“Day after day they sit, they wait, and they watch the world go by. But when your job is to watch, when do you actually get to live? And what are they waiting for? A sign of danger? Maybe that’s just what they need.

“Each morning a lone figure appears on the sand. The women watch, transfixed, as the he wafts his equipment, listening for the beep. If only there were a way to get him to come over. If only there were a way to get him to say something.”

Also coming up, September 22 sees Manic Chord in association with LittleMighty present Economy of Ecology.

Lorraine said: “This is an urgent and provocative story about human relationships, communications and our impact on the natural world.

“Scientist Steve is on a long-haul flight. His partner has just left him. Travelling home on a crowded aeroplane across the Atlantic, he feels suddenly dislocated and alone. In a world of touch screens and social robots, he has lost the ability to make meaningful bonds with other people. He makes a decision. He decides to talk to the nervous passenger sitting next to him.

“In a forest thousands of miles away a sapling pokes its head through the leafy forest floor. Beneath the soil its roots begin to scramble for the one thing that guarantees its survival – a connection.

“Blending stunning visuals and urgent storytelling, Economy of Ecology uncovers the power of human touch and the unexpected links between all things.”

Tickets on 01293 553636.

