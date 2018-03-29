Gangsta Granny heads to Worthing!

A visit from David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny will be one of the April highlights from Worthing Theatres.

The show comes to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre from Friday, April 20 to Sunday, April 22, courtesy of Birmingham Stage Company, the producers of Horrible Histories, George’s Marvellous Medicine and Tom’s Midnight Garden

Spokesman Matt Smith said: “The hugely-popular production has just been nominated for an Olivier award in the Best Entertainment and Family category, with winners to be announced on Sunday, April 8 at the Royal Albert Hall. After selling out all of the tickets in Worthing, the theatres have released a limited amount of restricted view tickets for half price on a first come first serve basis.

“Walliams, who is one of the judges on the popular Britain’s Got Talent TV show and co-creator of the ground-breaking comedy series Little Britain, is now the best-selling author for children in the country. David began his publishing career at Harper Collins in early 2008 with his debut novel The Boy in the Dress. Then, after writing two other popular stories, in 2011 he published Gangsta Granny, which was shortlisted for both The Red House Children’s Book Award and for the Roald Dahl Funny Prize. At Christmas 2013 a TV version of Gangsta Granny was shown on BBC One with an all-star cast including David Walliams himself. Gangsta Granny went straight to number one in the children’s book charts and his books have been translated into no fewer than 50 languages. Gangsta Granny is the story of Ben and his grandmother. It’s Friday night and Ben knows that means only one thing – staying with Granny! There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake and Ben knows one thing for sure – it’s going to be so boring! But what Ben doesn’t know is that Granny has a secret...

“It’s both laugh-out-loud funny and thrilling but also has some very moving and truthful things to say about family relationships. The show was premiered in 2015 and has been touring ever since.”

