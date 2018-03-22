Great night of comedy promised in Shoreham

Shoreham’s monthly comedy club Comedy Bubble returns to Cafe Artisan on April 4, promising a fantastic line-up. Headlining is Ben Clover, a finalist and winner in various comedy competitions. Supporting Ben are Sunjay Arif, Josie Ellis, Wayne Lawrence, Lisanne Fridsma, James Ellis and MC Roland Hamilton.

Roland said: “I set up Comedy Bubble because I thought there would be an appetite for a local, mid-week night out in Shoreham. It was also an opportunity for me to get some experience of running and MCing my own comedy night.

"Before the first one (January 2016), I wanted to learn how to MC from the best, so went on a course run by Stephen Grant, who’s the resident MC at the Krater Comedy Club at the Komedia, Brighton. That give me the confidence to give it a go, but it was still terrifying. I had no idea how the night would go and was relieved that it was a huge success. Little did I know that over two years later the night would still be selling out! I’m really pleased that Comedy Bubble has a great reputation, both with the audience and the comedians. A lot say it’s one of their favourite gigs to do and always want to come back.

"The best part for me is being able to book a comedian for an open spot, see them do really well and book them again for a paid slot. That’s how Ben Clover came to be the headliner this month. He did a spot last year and I knew I’d have to bring him back. He has an everyman persona which enables him to find the humour in every-day life, as well as hilarious flights of fancy.

"Comedy Bubble is a great night for the audience and also provides an opportunity for newer stand-ups to progress to paid gigs on their way to becoming a professional comedian. I really enjoy being able to bring TV names to Shoreham such as Angela Barnes, Paul Mccaffrey and Zoe Lyons. It’s the very essence of live entertainment.”

Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm. Tickets are £7 from http://www.comedybubble.co.uk.

