Horsham’s Trinity Church Players present their take on a tale as old as time

Beauty and the Beast is this year’s pantomime from Horsham’s Trinity Church Players.

They will be in action at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Rushams Road, at 7.30pm on Friday, January 26, and 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, January 27.

Director, Lynn Andrews promises all the usual elements: a large cast, great songs, sweet-throwing, colourful costumes and general mayhem.

“If you are hoping to see a Disney version of the story, you won’t be disappointed but you may be slightly confused. As always, TCP have added their own particular style and twists to the traditional story.”

Leader Jane O’Sullivan said: “Lynn Andrews and I have been putting on Trinity Church Players pantomimes for 25 years. The casts are far bigger these days but everyone mucks in, and it’s great to have younger people working together with older members. We all have a great time at rehearsals and put on a great show for our local community.

“There’s a good mix of songs for everyone to enjoy. About a third of our membership are regular worshippers at Holy Trinity, but we have an open membership, so anyone over the age of 15 can join us.

“The players will, as always, build the stage and scenery the weekend before. It is a real team effort, with construction, painting, sound systems and lighting all to be set up, then it all comes down again the day after the panto finishes.

“As well as entertaining their local community, TCP give away as much money as possible to the church and charities. Since 2005, they have raised over £30,000 for good causes. This year the proceeds of the panto will be split between Holy Trinity Church and The Anthony Nolan Trust.”

Tickets are £7 (kids £3) from 01403 268035. They usually sell quickly and must be pre-booked. There will be a bar selling wine and soft drinks.

Rehearsals for TCP’s Dazzling Disney! concert start on February 12 at 9pm after the AGM. Rehearsals are on Mondays, 8pm-10pm, at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Rushams Road. There are no auditions or membership fees and there is no need to commit until the end of the second rehearsal.

Turn up on the day or call 01403 265649 for further details.

