Jeremy Vine makes sense of the world in East Grinstead

Renowned broadcaster and journalist Jeremy Vine is bringing his new live show to Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, on Friday, May 3.

In What The Hell is Going On?!? Jeremy aims to make sense of a world that seems to make less sense than ever before.

A spokesperson said: “In more than 30 years at the BBC, Jeremy Vine has presented Newsnight, Panorama, Crimewatch, Eggheads and Points of View — as well as his daily Jeremy Vine Show on BBC Radio 2, the UK’s most listened-to radio news programme, Jeremy is known as one of the UK’s most successful broadcasters.

“He’s been shot at in Croatia and had chewing gum placed on his chair in Zimbabwe (by one of Robert Mugabe’s supporters). But increasingly he finds himself asking ‘What the hell is going on?’ as information and misinformation get mixed together and the sheer volume of news that gets thrown at us all is mind-blowing.”

The evening starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £18.50. Call 01342 302000 or visit www.chequermead.org.uk.

Steeleye Span celebrate 50 years on new UK tour. Click here to find out more.