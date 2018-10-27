Join the fabulous Follies girls for an evening of nostalgia

The most glamorous reunion in Broadway history is coming to The Capitol thanks to Horsham Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society.

HAODS presents Follies from Tuesday to Saturday, November 6-10.

Performances from Tuesday to Friday start at 7.30pm. There will be a Saturday matinee at 2pm and a Saturday evening show at 7pm.

A HAODS spokesperson said: “New York 1971. Famous Theatre Director Dimitri Weismann invites you to the hottest party in town. The venue: his once great Weismann Theatre.

“In the morning it will be gone forever – so join the fabulous Follies girls as they get together for one last time to have a few drinks, sing a few songs, tell a few tales and of course, re-unite with lost loves.

“Meet movie actress Carlotta Campion, Broadway baby Hattie Walker, hoofer Stella Deems, dancers Emily and Teddy Whitman, Opera Star Heidi Schiller and Parisian femme fatale Solange LaFitte…all shadowed by the ghosts of their younger selves.

“Amid these colourful characters are Phyllis Stone and Sally Plummer with their husbands Ben and Buddy – who once waited at the stage door for their ‘girls upstairs’. This group of former best friends are all of a sudden faced with the reality of their choices as the ghosts of their past bring back the memory of a decades old love triangle.

“In an atmosphere of bittersweet nostalgia the four face up to what they could have had and what they have become.”

HAODS have relished the opportunity to stage one of Stephen Sondheim’s most beautiful shows.

Director Yvonne Chadwell said: “From a performer’s point of view there are a number of challenges; the ‘ghosts’ having to watch and mirror their former selves, the four main characters experiencing emotional turmoil and the back stage and costume than coming up with a set and a range of costumes to suit the various parts of the show including the Vaudeville section in Act Two.”

Follies recently enjoyed a highly successful run at The National Theatre winning an Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

The hit production covers a huge range of musical styles from heartstopping ballads such as ‘Losing my Mind’ and ‘One Last Kiss’ to the glitzy ‘Broadway Baby’ and ‘Mirror Mirror’ to the comedy of ‘Buddy’s Blues’, which brings back the days of Vaudeville.

This HAODS version promises something for everyone with fishnets, feathers, fans and dance routines to match the wonderful music played by a full live orchestra.

Musical lovers can book their tickets today from The Capitol box office by going to www.thecapitolhorsham.com or calling 01403 750 220.

For more information on HAODS go to www.haods.co.uk, like their Facebook page and follow them on Twitter and Instagram @HAODSHorsham.