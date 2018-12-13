Julian Clary set to tour the UK: Sussex dates announced

Camp comedy hero Julian Clary has announced a new UK tour for 2019 – Born To Mince – with some spring and summer dates for Sussex.

The frequently outrageous stand-up heads to Horsham’s Capitol on Wednesday, March 13 (01403 750220); the Brighton Dome on Sunday, April 28 (01273 709 709); Guildford’s G Live on Tuesday, May 28 (01483 369 350); and Crawley’s Hawth (01293 553636) on Wednesday, June 5.

“Julian Clary will bare his soul as never before in the interests of light entertainment,” said a spokesperson.

“He’ll murder some well-known songs along the way, no doubt, read you a sneak preview from his next memoir, A Night At the Lubricant, and make withering remarks about punters foolish enough to sit in the front row. You know the kind of thing. It’s the only life he knows. Don’t miss out. This might well be the final mince…”

Julian said: “Are you ready for some filth? I know I am. It’s been a while since I sallied forth to pleasure the provinces with my particular brand of saucy innuendo. Let me at them!”

The comedy tour is set to follow Julian’s upcoming role in the London Palladium’s 2018 pantomime, Snow White. The final stand-up show will be at the Palladium on Saturday, June 8.

To find out more about Born To Mince and see the other performance dates visit www.julianclary.co.uk.

