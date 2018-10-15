Last chance to visit Arundel Castle before winter closure

There is just over a week left to experience Arundel Castle in 2018 as its open-season draws to a close.

The Castle will be open to visitors until Sunday, October 28 and will reopen on Tuesday, April 2.

Spokeswoman Emma Hynes said: “Arundel Castle is the ancestral home of the Dukes of Norfolk and one of England’s finest stately homes. Each year it closes for essential maintenance and restoration work over winter so that it can be preserved for future generations to explore and enjoy.

“Half-term will see the Castle’s final event of the year: Norman Knights in the Keep on October 24-25. Characters from History will also run during the school holiday, offering visitors a chance to interact with a historian in the guise of medieval and Norman personas on October 20, 21, 23 and 26.

“In the extensive Gardens, an innovative combination of gardener’s favourites and some more unusual plants has created a spectacular display of autumnal colours. Tamarillo and gourds are ripening on vines, the trees are resplendent in green, orange and crimson, and the last flowers of the season add bright pinks, blues and yellows to the charming scenery.

“Come rain or shine, the Castle has plenty to offer visitors. The Keep is a wonderful example of Norman architecture, whilst the bedrooms and the grand Barons’ Hall add a measure of splendour. The café and restaurant will both remain open until the Castle gates close, serving a variety of hot and cold beverages, snacks and meals in an atmospheric setting. “

Castle manager Stephen Manion added: “This year marks the 950th anniversary of Arundel Castle’s initial construction and also the tenth anniversary of the famous Collector Earl’s Garden. Our open season has been a celebration of history, cultural heritage and education as the ancient Castle continues to be a hub for learning and adventure.

“We look forward to concluding our 2018 open season with a fun-packed event on October 24-25 and would like to extend our thanks to all of our visitors for their continued support.”

Arundel Castle is open from 10am until 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday until October 28 2018. For more information on the Castle and its events calendar, visit: http://www.arundelcastle.org.

