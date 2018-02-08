Lots of laughter at comedians’ late Valentine’s treat in Horsham

Barnstormers Comedy is back in the Horsham Capitol studio on Sunday, February 18 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “The dark winter nights are still with us, and that much-needed pick-me-up courtesy of Barnstormers Comedy is on the way once more.

“Although an excuse isn’t really required, it’s also close enough to Valentine’s Day to warrant bringing that special person along as a late treat. The bonus? Somebody else will keep them amused on your behalf for the best part of the night.

“As usual, three top circuit acts will be gracing The Capitol stage with resident host Kevin Precious on hand to oversee the proceedings.

“This month’s trio of mirthmakers include: slick wordsmith Danny Ward, the endearingly cynical Nick Dixon and the wonderfully amiable grouch Pierre Hollins.”

Since November 2008 Danny Ward has been travelling Great Britain, often in his T reg Polo, sometimes on the coach, entertaining audiences with his unique style of observational humour. A self-proclaimed ‘tataholic’, Danny is on a mission to spread the lesson that when you try and do things on the cheap, it ends up costing you more.

He has gigged extensively across the UK including comedy venues such as The Glee Clubs and Jongleurs.

Nick Dixon has appeared twice on the TV show Comedy Central at the Comedy Store, and was one of the standout performers on both occasions. His YouTube clip from that show led him, in 2017, to be chosen by Will Smith’s team to work onset with Will on the new Disney movie, Aladdin.

In 2017 Nick also opened for Gad Elmaleh, Europe’s biggest comedian with 7.8 million Twitter followers, for three nights at the Soho Theatre.

Pierre Hollins has been a comedy circuit favourite for years, and has headlined clubs throughout the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. He is renowned for being a stand-up comedian with a compulsion for absurd guitar posturing.

Tickets cost £10 in advance or £12 on the door.

Call 01403 750220.

