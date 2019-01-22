Mandy Muden brings magic and hilarity to Chequer Mead, East Grinstead

Acclaimed magician and Britain’s Got Talent favourite Mandy Muden offers amazing illusions, ingenious mind-reading and quick-fire comedy in her new live show – Cunning Stunts.

She’s taking the unique solo tour all over the UK, and stops off at Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, on Wednesday, February 13 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £18.50. Call the box office on 01342 302000 or visit www.chequermead.org.uk.

A spokesperson said: “A member of the Inner Magic Circle with gold star, Mandy is the premier female comedian and magician, and in fact in 2007 was the recipient of the Magic Circle Carlton Award for Comedy in Magic.

“On TV Mandy has appeared on Dick and Dom’s Funny Business and as a mentor on Channel 4’s Faking It.

“Starting out life as an actress, having trained in Guildford, Mandy has been honing her magic skills for many years. Her initial foray into the world of magic was working in a Circus as a magician’s assistant but somewhat accident prone she managed to set fire to her caravan and had a run in with a boxing kangaroo!”

Mandy has performed all over the world from Comedy Clubs to prestigious venues like The Magic Castle in Hollywood and even Buckingham Palace.

