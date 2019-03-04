Milkshake! Monkey’s Musical heads to Crawley

Milkshake Live! is at The Hawth, Crawley, on Wednesday, April 10 (12pm, 3.30pm), with Milkshake! Monkey’s Musical.

This all-singing, all-dancing preschool show stars Channel 5’s iconic Milkshake! Monkey from popular children’s TV writer Miranda Larson.

A spokesperson said: “Milkshake! Monkey can’t wait to put on a spectacular new musical for you all!

“But when stage fright hits, his favourite Milkshake! friends come to help, creating the most dazzling Milkshake! show families will ever see.”

The stage show will star two Milkshake! presenters, as well as Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer and Shine, Digby Dragon, Wissper, Nella the Princess Knight and Floogals.

“Milkshake! Monkey’s Musical is bursting with fun, taking our young audience on a journey that champions friendship and positivity,” said director and Milkshake! presenter Derek Moran.

Tickets cost £17.50 (children £16, family of four £58.50). Call 01293 553636.

