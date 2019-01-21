Murderous comedy in Ifield as Agatha Crusty investigates

A hapless group of amateur sleuths will try to figure out ‘whodunnit’ in Ifield next week.

Agatha Crusty and the Murder Mystery Dinner is at the Ifield Barn Arts Centre, Ifield Street, from Wednesday, January 30, to Saturday, February 2.

It’s a production of ESOSOC, the East Surrey Operatic Society and the Opera Club of Reigate and Redhill.

The story begins when the Mighty Midget Vacuum Cleaners decide to celebrate ten years of business with a special party. The business co-owner Geoffrey wants this to be a murder mystery event at his home for the management team and their partners. Renowned crime writer Agatha Crusty attends as a special guest, but when a real murder takes place the team have to solve the mystery themselves.

Audiences can expect the ridiculous in this clever madcap comedy by Derek Webb.

Director Jane Hogg said: “Ifield Barn is a real gem in which to stage this intimate and funny play, so do come along and banish those post-Christmas blues.”

Performances start at 8pm and tickets cost £12 (£10 for members or children). Doors open at 7.15pm.

Visit ifieldbarn.co.uk or www.ticketsource.co.uk/ifieldbarntheatre.

To find out more about ESOSOC visit www.esosoc.org.uk.

