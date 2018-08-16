New festival offers end-of-summer fun for families in Horsham

Horsham Sports Club is proud to host the debut of The BIG Children’s Festival on Sunday, August 26 (12pm-8pm).

An exciting addition to the Sussex calendar, this is an event where the ticket price includes all activities, inflatables and workshops.

The BIG Children's Festival

A spokesperson said: “Once inside the festival, your child’s ticket gives them access to free flow play on everything without you having to pay again (food, drink, face-painting and retail not included).

“The BIG Children’s Festival is a community summer fun day out for all the family featuring our very own version of Horsham’s Got Talent; a showcase of performances on stage from talented (and brave!) children and groups, plus a huge range of giant inflatables, activities, entertainment and workshops.”

Special guests include children’s entertainer Tomfoolery, who will be compering the stage for Horsham’s Got Talent with some super-sensory help from Spiderman (Super Hero Parties). Magic Mr Steve will be making an appearance on stage and there will be colourful workshops from CraZy BeanZ, Awesome Amy from TNT Parties and more.

“Local children’s groups will be providing some wonderful activities and workshops including street dance, drum and beat boxing, bush craft, circus skills, painting, singing, crafting and plenty more fun. Lead your child into a world of imagination in our wonderful Story Tent with stories from local authors. Get crafty in the Creative Zone and find your inner artist or come and say hello to our cute little ponies and animals at our mini small holdings farm.

“There’s plenty for older children too including Battle Zone, Base Drop and inflatable assault course.”

The festival is raising funds for Horsham Sports Club, supporting three charities – The Springboard Project, Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice and the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity. The sponsors are The District Post, Andromeda Talent, Business Pulse, e-social butterflies and Woodlands Estate Agents. Woodstock IT and First Recruitment have provided raffle prizes of an iPad and £100 EntertainerToy Shop Voucher.

Munchies and Mocktails

Street food stalls will be providing a tasty selection of child-centred and grown-up treats throughout the day.

There will also be a ‘mocktails’ bar.

Picnics are welcome, but no glass or alcohol. For the adults, a fully licensed bar will be open all day.

The festival mini market will provide a small selection of child-focussed shopping, and kids can vote for their grown-ups to appear on stage in a hilarious competition.

Superstar DJ Tomfoolery will bring the day to a close with a whole festival disco.

Organisers urge people to buy tickets before the day to guarantee entry. Visit www.sussexeventtickets.com/childrensfestival or pay in cash at Horsham Sports Club office or bar. Advance tickets £8 for adults (on gate £10), £20 for children (on gate £22). Kids under three can get in for free. If you are purchasing more than two child tickets, any extra child ticket is only £10 extra.

Keep up-to-date with the event on the festival’s Facebook or Instagram pages @thebigchildrensfestival.

