Oklahoma! comes to Southwick

Southwick Opera are staging Oklahoma! at The Barn Theatre, Southwick from May 9-12.

Spokeswoman Sue Gotham said: “The first collaboration of famed partners Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, Oklahoma! set the American musical theatre standard. Set in Western Indian Territory just after the turn of the 20th century, the spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the backdrop for the love story between Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a farm girl.

“The road to true love is anything but smooth, but there is no doubt that these two romantics will succeed in making a life together. As the road to romance and the road to statehood converge, Curly and Laurey are poised to spend their new life together in a brand-new state: Oklahoma!

“Director/conductor Simon Gray has assembled a terrific cast for this production. In the role of Laurey is Megan O’Hara in her first appearance with Southwick Opera. Megan is a student at the Brighton based BRICTT where she is studying for a degree in musical theatre performance. The role of Curly is played by Gareth Ashley in his first role with the company after joining the chorus for Annie Get Your Gun last year. Marisa Apostolides takes the part of the flirty Ado Annie and her long-suffering boyfriend Will is played by David Aitchison. Both performers appear regularly with Southwick Opera. The role of Jud Fry, the lonely, disturbed farm hand is undertaken by experienced performer Rob Piatt who has played many leading roles with various local companies. In other roles are Alison Barak, Tony Adams and Dave Mantle.

“Choreography is by Su and Wendy Galleymore and the score contains some great numbers including O What a Beautiful Morning, I Cain’t Say No, The Farmer and the Cowman as well as the famous, rousing title song.”

Barn Theatre, Southwick, May 9-12 at 7.30pm, Saturday matinee, 2.30pm. Tickets: 01273 597094 or www.southwickcommunitycentre.org.uk.

