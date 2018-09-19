Heralding the start of the new season, Parham House & Gardens’ annual autumn fair returns on Saturday and Sunday, September 22 and Sunday 23.

Spokeswoman Rachel Soothill said: “Celebrating the abundance of produce and the traditional rituals of harvest time, the autumn fair brings together the very best of homemade food, locally-grown produce and activities for all ages. From falconry displays and working-dog demonstrations to duck-herding and guided deer walks (records of Parham’s herd of dark fallow deer date back to 1628), this popular event offers visitors an insight into the diverse range of activities associated with running an historical country estate.

“Visitors can enjoy spectacular displays of seasonal homegrown fruit and vegetables, created by Parham’s own expert gardening team, as they also offer advice on growing your own. As part of the celebration of autumnal produce, Parham will welcome James Golding, group chef director of THE PIG, a hotel group renowned for its use of homegrown and locally-sourced ingredients. James will deliver a cookery demonstration on Saturday, September 22, while on Sunday guests can look forward to a demonstration from Parham’s own head chef, Neil Rusbridger. The autumn fair also offers a unique opportunity to explore the inside of Parham’s 18th-century dovecote and the ice house, both of which are only open for this event.

“The event is open between 10.30am and 5pm daily. For further information or to book tickets for Parham’s Autumn Fair, visit www.parhaminsussex.co.uk or call 01903 742021.”

