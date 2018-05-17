Plenty of twists and turns in Partridge Green Players’ thriller

Following a series of successful comedy productions, there is a distinct change of mood for Partridge Green Players’ latest offering.

House Guest by Francis Durbridge promises a night of suspense and intrigue.

Spokesman Peter Hurrell said: “In this tense drama Robert Drury, a famous film actor, and his wife Stella are horrified to learn that their young son has been kidnapped.

“However, the kidnappers are not demanding money.

“They simply request that one of the kidnappers be allowed to stay in their home, as a house guest, for the next 48 hours. This unusual demand, the arrival of the police and a sudden murder begins a series of twists and turns...

“Directed by Chris Halliwell, this complex thriller features Pete Hurrell as Robert and Jess Nyahoe as Stella.

“Other members of the cast are Bev Boyle, Angie Barrett, Peter Johnstone, Mark Fisher, Dave Tutton and Sue Bennett.

“House Guest will be staged in Partridge Green Village Hall from Wednesday, May 16, to Saturday, May 19. Doors open at 7pm.”

Tickets cost £5 for Wednesday night and £8 for all other performances.

They will be available from Louisa Jayne Hairdressers, 1 Wilton Close, Patridge Green, and The Partridge Pub.

Alternatively, people can order tickets from Diane Johnstone on 01403 713719.

