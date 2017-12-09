Search

Review: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the Hawth

The cast belting out a number
When do I start getting that Christmas feeling? Normally it's after I have seen the Hawth panto.

And this year is no different. The quality of the Crawley theatre's pantos just get better.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

A part of the reason the quality is better this year is because Stephen Mulhern is back - this time as Muddles in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Mulhern forms a great team with Molly - played by Best Dame 2016 nominees Michael J Batchelor (remember him from last year?) - and Richard Franks as Herman the Henchman.

There is no need to go through the plot details all you need to know is there are plenty of songs, a huge joke hit-rate (the pun-filled shop name scene was enjoyable) and some outrageous costumes. The production values are very high (which we have come to expect at The Hawth thanks to Evolution productions) and a real highlight was the famous ghost bench scene - which has been updated to 3D (don't worry glasses are provided).

Another nice surprise, which I won't spoil, was the Mirror who was played by one of Crawley's famous sons (and it wasn't Gareth Southgate). It was a lovely bit of casting.

The Dwarfs are great fun - with Brian my particular favourite. Although Loopy - as Brian May - has a great moment during the rather surreal Queen Medley. And Lucy Kemp chewed up the scenery as Queen Ivannah.

Lauren Cocoracchio (Snow White) and Rob Wilshaw (Prince Charming) make a sweet couple and enjoy a couple of good song and dance numbers (with some songs written for the show and some covers - including a song from one of the Broadway shows of the moment - Dear Evan Hansen).

Each year I think the Hawth panto can't get any better, but again they smashed it out of the park.

Jack and the Beanstalk is on from now until Sunday January 7

