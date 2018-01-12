Revolting Rhymes workshop for half term at Crawley

If your children are fans of the popular Revolting Rhymes, then a workshop at the Hawth, Crawley, will be perfect half-term fun.

The Hawth is offering the fun-packed Revolting Rhymes Workshop from Monday 12 - Friday 16 February, 10.30am - 3.30pm.

It’ll give children aged 6-11 years old the chance to learn a new skill in performing, make friends, build confidence, have fun and finally bring the stories to life on stage in a show for family and friends on Friday afternoon at 4pm.

Revolting Rhymes was published in 1982 and was the first of Roald’s collection of comic verse for children.

No nursery rhyme is quite as it seems when Roald Dahl has re-written it.

From Cinderella to Little Red Riding Hood, these classic fairy tales may not all end in the happily ever after that you think!

Places are very limited for this five day workshop and offer a great opportunity for children during their break from school.

Anyone with queries about the course or who would like to book can call The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636.

Places can also be booked online at {https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth |www.hawth.co.uk|website}.

Tickets: £85 (Sway/The Hawth Youth Theatre: £75).

Tickets for the Friday afternoon show: £5.