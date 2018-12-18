Richard Winsor stars in Saturday Night Fever – a show full of hot disco hits

Richard Winsor is set to play Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever next year.

The show comes to Crawley’s Hawth Theatre from Tuesday to Saturday, January 15-19, at 7.30pm (2.30pm matinee Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday).

A spokesperson said: “As a dancer Richard Winsor hardly needs introduction: principle dancer with Matthew Bourne for ten years, he has starred around the world, leading Bourne’s celebrated production of Swan Lake, as well as Dorian Gray, Edward Scissorhands, The Car Man and Play Without Words. He landed the lead role in cult dance movie StreetDance 3D and was snapped up by the BBC to play Caleb Knight in Casualty, a role in which he gripped audiences for over three years until his dramatic exit last year, which shocked the star’s millions of fans as he lost his life in a knife fight.

“This hotly anticipated new musical production sees Richard take on his first leading role in a major musical, and, his first stage appearance since Casualty.

“Some 40 years since its UK cinema release, Saturday Night Fever is a reimagined and revitalised music and dance spectacular. It tells the story of Tony Manero, and his reckless, yet thrilling road to dancing success. The musical features the Bee Gees’ greatest hits including ‘Stayin’ Alive’, ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ and ‘Night Fever’, as well as ’70s favourites ‘Boogie Shoes’, ‘Disco Inferno’ and for the first time will feature a group playing the Bee Gees live on stage.

“While paying homage to the movie, this new stage version promises more drama, more music and hot new choreography. It is directed and produced by Bill Kenwright, with choreography by Olivier award-winning Bill Deamer, designs by Gary McCaan, lighting by Nick Richings, and sound by Dan Samson. This adaptation is by Robert Stigwood in collaboration with Bill Oakes.”

Tickets on 01293 553636.

Strictly Come Dancing champion Kevin Clifton on his next challenge – the musical Rock of Ages. Click here to read our interview.