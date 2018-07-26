Second star to the right and straight on to The Capitol

Prepare to fly away in a theatre experience for the whole family at The Capitol, Horsham, next month.

Audiences can see battles with fearsome pirates, encounter troublesome fairies and stumble into the chaotic world of the Lost Boys when HAODS presents Wendy & Peter Pan at the venue from Tuesday to Saturday, August 14-18.

Tink, Wendy and Peter. Picture by Sam Taylor and Rhian Boast

This unforgettable Neverland journey brings the world of the classic J.M. Barrie story to life...but with a bit of a twist. The show is an acclaimed modern version of the tale by Ella Hickson, written for the Royal Shakespeare Company, which tells the story through Wendy Darling’s eyes as the mischievous Peter Pan tumbles into her life. Wendy flies off on an enchanting journey to Neverland with her siblings John and Michael as they search for their ‘lost’ brother. But danger awaits in the form of the most evil pirate in the world, the formidable Capitol Hook, the delightfully dithering Smee, and Hook’s dastardly (and pretty incompetent) crew. It’s a timeless and touching play full of laughter and even a few tears as Wendy truly learns what it means to grow up.

The show features a talented cast of junior performers, a real-life pirate ship and an original musical score written especially for this production.

Director Yvonne Chadwell said: “This is a true HAODS collaboration with a set designed by Amy Blaskett (Tiger Lily) and made by the back stage team (including some parents) as we journey to the land beneath the children’s beds. The music once again has been created especially for this production by Andrew Donovan (Mr Darling and Hook), and Roz Hall (Mrs Darling) has created some dance sequences as well as helping out with voice coaching.”

Yvonne added: “Working with split teams (our junior cast will be doing alternate performances) is always a challenge. But with everyone having a good time, the show allows younger performers to experience a large stage and hone their acting skills.”

Performances start at 7.30pm, Tuesday to Friday. Saturday shows at 2pm and 7pm. Visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com or call 01403 750220.

