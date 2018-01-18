Sherlock investigates some strange events in Barns Green Players’ latest panto

Sherlock Holmes gets the panto treatment from the Barns Green Players.

Spokesman Nigel Currie sets the scene: “In Dartmoor, Devon, Lord and Lady Babbacoombe live at Babbacoombe Manor with their daughter Rose and son Billy.

“Billy is in charge of Babbacoombe Farm. Rose is very fond of young Harry Holmes who is staying with the Babbacoombes and helping Billy to run the farm. Their idyllic life is being spoilt by a recent spate of burglaries and very strange and unexplained events.

“There is also a strange beast roaming Dartmoor, the hound of the Baskervilles, which is being blamed for killing all the farmers’ livestock.

“Everything has started to go wrong since Professor Moriarty moved into Baskerville Hall. He has been buying up property and land all over Dartmoor and his intention is to also get hold of Babbacoombe Manor.

“Inspector Morrison and the local police, Sergeant Morris and Constable Minor seem totally inept and don’t seem able to solve the crimes.

“Harry Holmes announces that he has a famous uncle, Sherlock Holmes who he will try and get to come to Devon to help solve all the mysteries.

“To add to the chaos, the Babbacoombes are hosting this year’s big annual talent competition, Devon’s got Talent!

“Will Sherlock Holmes come to Devon to help? If so, will he be able to solve the crimes? Why can’t the local police solve the crimes? What is it that is so strange about Inspector Morrison? What is Professor Moriarty really up to? Will Rose and Harry fall in love…and who will win Devon’s got Talent? All will become clear.

“Yes, it’s panto time again and cast members from the Barns Green Players have been rehearsing in preparation for another great show.

“This year’s pantomime is Sherlock Holmes and, as always, the cast and backstage crew are preparing yet another great production to entertain you.

“There will be a total of six shows performed over two weekends in the Barns Green Village Hall in January. The shows will be on Friday 19 (evening), Saturday 20 (afternoon and evening), Friday 26 (evening), and Saturday 27 (afternoon and evening).”

Director Graeme Muncer said: “Since September, we have been rehearsing and planning this production, and I am extremely pleased with the way it has gone. I can’t wait for the performances as I know it is going to be a great show.

“It was even featured on BBC1 on The One Show when the programme did a special feature on pantomimes.

“The shows are aimed at all ages although the afternoon performances are particularly suitable for the very youngest children. There are singalongs and sweets for the kids and opportunities for the audience to join in with the fun.

“There is a licensed bar serving a variety of alcoholic and soft drinks as well as sweets.”

Graeme continued: “The afternoon performances begin at 2pm and evening performances at 7.30pm. Tickets cost just £12 for adults and £8 for children. There is a special price of just £8 for all tickets on Friday, January 19.

“We look forward to welcoming you for some great fun and entertainment.”

Tickets are available from the box office on 01403 731566 or through the website.

