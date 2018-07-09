Stars from Dancing on Ice, EastEnders and Britain’s Got Talent lined up for Crawley panto

It may still be the height of summer, but the Hawth at Crawley has announced its main line-up for Aladdin, the Christmas panto - with Dancing on Ice’s very own Mr Nasty, Jason Gardiner.

He will star as Aladdin’s evil nemesis, Abanazar.

Joining him will be Shaheen Jafargholi (EastEnders) and Jess Robinson (Britain’s Got Talent).

Jason has starred as a judge in ten series of ITV’s Dancing on Ice, making him a household name while his sartorial style has earned him a place as This Morning’s fashion presenter.

Originally from Melbourne, Australia Jason began his professional career in the original Australian cast of 42nd Street and has performed in many award-winning musicals since, including West Side Story, Cats, Oklahoma, Chicago, and My Fair Lady.

As a choreographer he has worked with some of the industry’s biggest names including Pink, Dame Shirley Bassey, Kylie, Cher, Bjork and Sir Elton John.

Joining Jason on The Hawth stage this Christmas, Shaheen Jafargholi (EastEnders) will be taking the role of Aladdin.

Shaheen recently finished filming on BBC’s EastEnders as the much loved Shakil Kazemi, but will also be known to younger audiences as Troy in the CBeebies series Grandpa In My Pocket.

Everyone will also remember Shaheen blowing away the judges in 2009s Britain’s Got Talent, when he performed Who’s Loving You, made famous by Michael Jackson to a standing ovation.

Taking on the the role of the Spirit of the Ring is another Britain’s Got Talent alumni. In 2017 Jess Robinson made it to the live shows with her hilariously accurate impersonations.

Jess is also the voice of CBBC’s hit show – Horrible Histories and voices multiple characters on an array of UK and US animations including: Dreamworks’ Noddy and kid’s favourite Kate and Mim Mim.

Rounding off the top quality cast is Nathaniel Morrison (BBC’s All Together Now) as the Genie of the Lamp, comedian Ian Jones as Wishee Washee and welcome returns for local favourites Michael J Batchelor as Widow Twankey, Lauren Cocorachio as Princess Jasmine and Richard Franks in the role of PC Pongo.

Once again the show will be written by Paul Hendy and brought to you by Evolution, the producers of last year’s hilarious box office record-breaking production of Snow White.

Call The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk to book your tickets.