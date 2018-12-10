Sussex dates on Ben Elton's tour as he returns to the stage after 15 years

More than 30 years ago, Ben Elton exploded into the national consciousness hosting Channel 4’s ground breaking Saturday Live.

Now, after a 15-year absence, the “Godfather of modern stand-up” returns to the medium he did so much to define. Back on the road with an all new stand-up show, Ben promises to try and make sense of a world which appears to have gone stark raving mad.

Dates will include Worthing, Crawley and Guildford.

As Ben says: "The last time I toured I was still smarter than my phone. Things have definitely taken a funny turn."

2019 UK Tour Dates:

12 November 2019 Southampton: Guildhall

14 November 2019 Worthing: Assembly Hall

15 November 2019 Crawley: Hawth Theatre

18 November 2019 Guildford: G-Live

