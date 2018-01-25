Sussex school pupils take on Rock Challenge at The Hawth, Crawley

Schools from across Sussex will converge for The Rock Challenge next week.

Spokeswoman Franki Richardson said: “The Rock Challenge events aim to inspire, engage and motivate young people to make healthy and positive lifestyle choices, and from Monday, January 29, The Hawth in Crawley will be taken over by more than 1,500 students.

“The Rock Challenge is an excellent opportunity for young people to perform live on a professional stage. This experience encourages an adrenalin-based high gained through performing, rather than using tobacco, alcohol or other drugs.

“Teams of around 20 to 135 students will have up to eight minutes to perform their chosen theme to an audience made up of family, friends, VIPs, sponsors and a panel of industry professionals.”

Each year there is a variety of themes, with every aspect of the performance devised and designed by the students.

Franki added: “Involving more than 330 schools across the country this year’s UK Rock Challenge and J Rock tour is expected to reach 20,000 young people between the ages of seven and 18 years old.”

Schools taking part on Monday, January 29, are: The Academy, Selsey; St Paul’s Catholic College, Burgess Hill; Tanbridge House School, Horsham; Warden Park Secondary Academy, Haywards Heath; Worthing High School; Worthing College; Coopers School, Chislehurst; George Abbot School, Guildford.

Schools taking part on Tuesday, January 30, are: Durrington High School, Worthing; Brighton & Hove High School; The Angmering School; Oathall Community College, Lindfield; The Regis School, Bognor Regis; Felpham Community College; Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School, Horsham; Millais School, Horsham.

Schools taking part on Wednesday, January 31, are: The Eastbourne Academy; Willingdon Community School, Eastbourne; Causeway School, Eastbourne; Hailsham Community College; Beacon Academy, Crowborough.

Primary Schools: Rustington CP School; Nyewood CE Junior School, Bognor Regis; Maidenbower Junior School, Crawley.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.