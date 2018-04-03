Ten things coming up in the Chichester area

Things you shouldn't miss

1 Theatre. The psychological thriller Killing Time, written by Richard Stockwell, is the next production from the Arundel Players. A chance meeting in a supermarket brings Rick, played by Jamie Potts, and Jane, played by Angela Barber, together after Jane offers Rick a lift home and goes in for a drink. The first conversation between Rick and Jane seems innocent and the two strangers discover they have a mutual interest, but the audience will soon discover that nothing is in fact a coincidence as gradually the truth emerges. Tickets for Killing Time at The Priory Playhouse, London Road, Arundel, BN18 9FA cost £12 and are available from the box office on 07523 417926. Performances start at 7.30pm from Monday to Saturday, April 9 to 14.

2 Theatre. A stage classic from the man best known as Dad’s Army’s Private Godfrey is the next challenge for the Funtington Players. Friends and co-directors Heather Birchenough and Sue Wilkins are masterminding a revival of The Ghost Train by Arnold Ridley at West Ashling village hall from April 10-14. Tickets for the show are available on 07565 464271.

3 Art. A Life in Pattern recalls the life and works of Sheila Bownas at Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery (until May 20, De’Longhi Print Room, free admission). Bownas (1925-2007) was a mid-century textile designer who supplied Liberty London and Marks & Spencer amongst others.

4 Music. Chichester Jazz Club welcomes the John Law Quartet and Re-Creations to The Pallant Suite, Freemason’s Hall, 7 South Pallant, Chichester PO19 1SY on Friday, April 6. Admission to the concert is £12 guests, £7 members from The Novium, Tower Street; 01243 775888.

5 Fun. Chichester’s award-winning Story Factory is embracing food and felony this Easter with a theme of Crime and Nourishment. It all takes place on Friday, April 13 at St Wilfrid’s Hall in Durnford Close, just across the road from Parklands Primary School. The aim behind it all is to unleash the full potential of young imaginations. For further details see www.facebook.com/StoryFactoryChichester. Booking: katy@chichestercopywriter or call 01243 533421

6 Music. Chichester Voices’ next concert is I Was Glad, showcasing the music of Sir Charles Hubert Parry. Blest Pair of Sirens and I Was Glad will be featured. The performance is at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 14 at St Thomas a Becket’s Church, Church Lane, Pagham, PO21 4NU.

7 Easter. Flip Out Chichester is hosting an “eggstravaganza” for all the family this Easter. The trampoline and adventure destination is getting cracking on plans to keep the kids entertained throughout the entire spring break. Until Sunday, April 15, the leisure attraction will be holding competitions, activities, offers and giveaways galore. 01243 256590 (top circle).

8 Theatre. Plenty of chills are promised as a dynamic new adaptation of The Turn of the Screw embarks on a UK tour, taking in Portsmouth’s New Theatre Royal from April 3-7.

9 Art. The fourth biennial exhibition of contemporary woven tapestry art goes under the name Inner Sounds from April 4-21 excluding Sundays; open 10am-5pm. The venue is Haslemere Museum, 78 High Street, Haslemere. Spokeswoman Barb Cove said: “ The theme of the exhibition explores types of listening, visualised in a world saturated with sounds and images, with the intention of raising awareness whether as viewer, listener or tapestry weaver.” (lower circle).

10 Art. Graffiti painted during Greece’s violent protests against austerity has been brought to the University of Chichester for a world-first exhibition. On the Streets of Athens: Art, Protest, Political Crisis explores the use of street art as a means of political dissent, international solidarity and support for refugees. Runs until Thursday, April 15.

