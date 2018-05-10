Ten things coming up in the Worthing area

Things you won't want to miss

1 Theatre. Following a highly-successful run at Edinburgh Fringe 2017, Theatre Re’s The Nature of Forgetting now launches an international tour, coming to Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on May 10 and 11. It is a powerful, explosive and joyous piece about what is left when memory and recollection are gone.

2 Theatre. Southwick Opera are staging Oklahoma! at The Barn Theatre, Southwick from May 9-12. The first collaboration of famed partners Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, Oklahoma! set the American musical theatre standard. Set in Western Indian Territory just after the turn of the 20th century, the spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the backdrop for the love story between Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a farm girl. The road to true love is anything but smooth, but there is no doubt that these two romantics will succeed in making a life together. 7.30pm with a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets on 01273 597094 or www.southwickcommunitycentre.org.uk.

3 Music. Worthing becomes a magnet for piano playing of the highest order this week. The fourth Sussex International Piano Competition is being held at Worthing’s Assembly Hall from Tuesday, May 8-Sunday, May 13. A total of 24 pianists competed in the quarter finals over two days – Tuesday, May 8 and Wednesday, May 9. Six go through to compete in the semi-final on Friday, May 11 from 1pm where they play a 45-minute programme. Three finalists will then be selected to perform a concerto of their choice (from an extensive list provided by the adjudicators) with Worthing Symphony Orchestra in a grand final concert on Sunday, May 13 at 2.45pm.

4 Dance. International Emmy Award-winning, all-male dance company BalletBoyz take in Worthing among the spring tour dates for their latest production Fourteen Days, which opened to acclaim at Sadler’s Wells in October 2017. The new work from the recent Rose d’Or winners has been created by four celebrated choreographers, alongside four eminent and completely-different composers. It comprises four short pieces and will run alongside their previously-acclaimed Fallen. A co-production with Sadler’s Wells, and in association with artsdepot, Fourteen Days will be performed at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on Saturday, May 19. Tickets from Worthing Theatres.

5 Music. You Win Again – Celebrating the Music of the Bee Gees is at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on May 10 at 7.30pm. Songs include : Night Fever, Stayin’ Alive, More Than A Woman,You Should Be Dancing, How Deep is Your Love?, Jive Talkin’, Tragedy, Massachusetts, Words, I’ve Got to Get a Message to You, Too Much Heaven, Islands in the Stream, Grease and If I Can’t Have You. Tickets on 01903 206206 (top circle).

6 Art. Arundel-based contemporary landscape artist Frances Knight offers her solo exhibition New Light at the little art gallery, West Wittering until May 13.

7 Music. Creation Song Norse Myths Storytelling Show will be at Brighton Fringe Festival at Junkyard Dogs, 142 Edward St, Brighton BN2 OJG. Creation Song is written and performed by Alison Williams-Bailey, founder and director of Root and Branch Theatre (www.rootandbranchtheatre.co.uk). Alison is also an actress and singer. Her storytelling roots start from her experience living, studying and working amongst the Sami indigenous people in the Arctic of Scandinavia and Russia, she says. This inspired her to discover the storytelling tradition in Britain. Creation Song includes text from ancient Eddic poetry including the earliest translations into English which have been put to music composed by Alison. It also explores the relationship between local legend at Devil’s Dyke in Brighton and the Myths at Ragnarok. It includes music, song, physical theatre and spoken word. May 10, May 13, May 30, May 31, June 1 (lower circle).

8 Theatre. Ali McGregor is hoping to take Brighton Fringe by storm this May. Spokesman David Burns said: “The Opera Australia soprano who ran away with the circus has since become international cabaret royalty. Fresh from sell-out tours of arts festivals around the world, comes Alchemy her award-winning solo show. In Alchemy, Ali draws on her influence from opera, cabaret and trashy 80s pop divas for inspiration. Working alongside the finest jazz musicians to grace the world stage, she creates unique hybrids from popular songs, standards and blues.” Brighton Spiegletent; Old Steine Gardens, Brighton, BN1 1GY; performances May 11 and 12, 8.15pm; 01273 764900.

9 Theatre. Spymonkey’s Stephan Kreiss will join Scottish actor Pauline Knowles in the world premiere of Problem in Brighton, a brand new alt-rock/pop pantomime written and directed by Brighton Festival 2018 guest director David Shrigley which will be performed at The Old Market (May 10-12). A member of the anarchic Brighton-based troupe since 2000, Stephan has performed in all Spymonkey’s productions to date including Stiff, Cooped (Brighton Festival 2006), Zumanity, Bless, Moby Dick, Oedipussy (Brighton Festival 2008) and hit Brighton Festival 2016 commission The Complete Deaths. Performances are May 10 and 11, 8pm; May 12, 2pm and 7.30pm, The Old Market.

10 Music. Cara Dillon, Ropetackle, Shoreham, Saturday, May 12, 8pm. Cara has been captivating audiences for more than 20 years. Alongside a selection of favourites from her previous releases, Cara will be performing material from her new album Wanderer, a collection of beautiful and moving songs recorded in an intimate setting with her husband and musical partner Sam Lakeman. Plus support from Scott Booth who has created a unique concoction of six-string finger-picking and complex rhythmic guitar.

