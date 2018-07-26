Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday, July 27, to Thursday, August 2

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Bluejays.

Friday, July 27, £19-£21, 7.30pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. Rock and Roll Revolution. Vintage rock ’n’ roll band The Bluejays celebrate the music of the 1950s at more than 35 venues across the UK this year. The band met in 2008 while performing as Buddy Holly and the Crickets in the UK Tour of Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story. After Buddy, they were approached by Bill Kenwright to appear in his new rock ’n’ roll show Dreamboats & Petticoats. The Bluejays formed in 2013 and quickly became one of the UK’s busiest vintage live acts. Since then, they have played all over the world. At one event in the Natural History Museum, The Bluejays were joined onstage by Brian May of Queen who took over lead guitar and vocals for a cover of Chuck Berry’s ‘Johnny B. Goode’.

2. Pirate Pearl and the Big Blue Monster.

Little Blue Monster Productions bring their brand new show to Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, on Saturday, July 28. Pirate Pearl and the Big Blue Monster tells the story of Pirate Pearl, who lives aboard the good ship Mirabel with her crusty old shipmate Grandpa Bert. Pearl isn’t a real pirate but she loves to imagine that she’s sailing the seven seas on a swashbuckling adventure. One day, Pearl finds a stowaway aboard the ship. It’s just a little blue monster, but little monsters grow into big greedy, monsters – and this one wants his dinner. The show starts at 2pm. Tickets cost £9.50. Reserved, theatre style seating. Call 01444 455440.

3. Jazz in The Stables.

This event brings together Swing Zazou and The Dixie Ticklers for one of the highlights of the Petworth Festival. Jazz in The Stables is on Saturday, July 28, at Petworth House (Stable Yard), 5.30pm-9.30pm (two intervals). Swing Zazou are a popular seven-piece band that mixes gypsy swing with big-band sounds –a “recipe of hot licks, driving beats, swing-scat vocals and vintage swing”. They will be sharing the bill with traditional jazzers, The Dixie Ticklers. Led by clarinettist and composer Dom James, who went to school in the Horsham area before going to choir school at Westminster at the age of seven, the Dixies formed in 2005. Since then they have built a fierce live reputation within the jazz, blues and acoustic scenes. Visit www.petworthfestival.org.uk

4. Jousting in Arundel.

Tickets to Arundel Castle’s International Jousting and Medieval Tournament: Champion of Champions Edition are now available for purchase. The event runs until Sunday, July 29. The castle grounds will be transformed with a tented medieval encampment for an action-packed living history spectacular, with professional jousters representing England, Germany, Norway and Poland. Spokeswoman Carissa Christy said: “The highlight of Arundel Castle’s open season, this event promises nothing less than a true clash of the titans with plenty of fierce rivalries along the way.” Buy tickets at arundelcastle.org

5. The King of Pop.

Monday, July 30, £23, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. This spectacular show stars the world’s leading Michael Jackson tribute artist Navi, joined by MJ’s original lead guitarist Jennifer Batten who was Michael’s ‘right-hand woman’ on three world tours. Navi is regarded as the world’s No.1 MJ tribute artist and was chosen by Michael himself as his official body double. Michael also hired Navi to perform at two of his birthday parties. Tickets cost £23. Call 01293 553636.

6. Summer Rock School.

Kids have a chance to live out their rock-God dreams thanks to Woodshed Music’s Summer Rocks project. The Horsham-based music school is running a four-day workshop from August 28-31, at Millais School, Horsham, for ages seven to 16 years old. Four professional tutors will teach the participants and the event will culminate in a live performance finale at The Capitol. Sign up by July 31 to guarantee your child’s spot. The first three days of Summer Rocks will involve writing an original band song with a professional composer, learning a set list of songs guided by the team of experienced tutors, and experiencing the thrill of a professional recording setup to create a band album. The workshop costs £175 per person. Visit www.woodshedmusic.co.uk

7. Art exhibition.

Felpham friends Mary Hite and Jeanette Clarke will be reunited once again through art in Arundel. They will be exhibiting original pieces at the Norfolk Centre, Mill Road. The show runs from Monday, July 30, until Sunday, August 5 (10am-5.30pm every day). Admission is free but donations will be sent to Cancer Research. Jeanette has an intimate knowledge of the West Sussex countryside, and local scenes are some of her favourite subjects, portrayed in line and wash. Mary and her husband enjoy travelling both in this country and abroad. Her constant companion is her camera.

8. The King’s Singers.

Petworth Festival, August 1, St Mary’s Church, Petworth, 7.30pm. The singers’ Gold programme includes a range of music from Palestrina, through Poulenc to the groups’ famous Party Bag: classic audience favourites and new surprises in their close-harmony style. Visit www.petworthfestival.org.uk

9. Chantel McGregor.

Solo acoustic, plus support. Thursday, August 2, £12.50, 7.30pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. As part of her 2018 UK and European tour, Chantel McGregor has included some exclusive and intimate solo acoustic shows. Chantel will be playing new songs, reworking tracks from previous albums and performing rare cover versions.

10. Hello Again: The Story of Neil Diamond.

Thursday, August 2, £20-£23.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Brooklyn Creed & The Salvation Band. Dubbed The Voice of Diamond, Brooklyn has an uncannily similar timbre to his idol. The musicians hand pick specific live and studio versions of Diamond’s performances under the critical gaze of MD/ keyboard player Dave Jenkins to ensure absolute authenticity. Evocative imagery and video enhance the magic.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.