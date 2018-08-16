Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, August 17-23

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Merchant of Venice.

Award-winning theatre group Illyria perform The Merchant of Venice in Arundel Castle’s gardens on Friday and Saturday, August 17-18, as part of the Arundel Festival. This year will mark Illyria’s debut at the castle. Comprising only five actors, this talented and versatile company aims to demonstrate each performer’s abilities through the numerous characters they play in this gripping and funny drama. Guests are invited to enjoy the castle gardens and its lawns for a pre-show picnic, with food and beverages also available to purchase. 5.30pm: Castle grounds open. 6.30pm: The Collector Earl’s Garden gates open. 7.30pm: Performances start. Tickets are from £15 for children to £20 for adults. Visit www.arundelcastle.org.

2. HAODS presents Wendy and Peter Pan.

Until Saturday, August 18, 7.30pm (Saturday 2pm and 7pm), The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. This unforgettable Neverland journey brings the world of the classic J.M. Barrie story to life... but with a bit of a twist. The show is an acclaimed modern version of the tale by Ella Hickson, written for the Royal Shakespeare Company, which tells the story through Wendy Darling’s eyes as the mischievous Peter Pan tumbles into her life. Wendy flies off on an enchanting journey to Neverland with her siblings John and Michael as they search for their ‘lost’ brother. But danger awaits in the form of the most evil pirate in the world, Capitol Hook, the delightfully dithering Smee, and Hook’s dastardly (and pretty incompetent) crew. It’s a timeless and touching play full of laughter and even a few tears as Wendy truly learns what it means to grow up. The show features a talented cast of junior performers, a real-life pirate ship and an original musical score.

3. The Glenn Miller Orchestra featuring The Swing Time Jivers.

August 19, £20.50-£22.50, 3pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. Special guests: Swing Time Jivers, Polka Dot Dolls. Arguably the world’s greatest Big Band, The Glenn Miller Orchestra aims to transport people back to the heady days and music of the 1940s. This year marks the 30th anniversary of this orchestra’s licence to perform under the banner of the Glenn Miller Orchestra. The Swing Time Jivers will give vintage music fans a taste of the Lindy Hop dance moves of the ’40s and the Polka Dot Dolls will be singing the songs of the Andrews Sisters.

4. Copenhagen.

August 17 to September 22, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk. In the Second World War the great German physicist Werner Heisenberg made a trip to Copenhagen to see his Danish colleague Niels Bohr. In the 1920s they had begun to unravel the mysteries of the atom. But now, with Denmark under German occupation, the meeting was fraught with danger and Heisenberg was burdened with a terrible secret. Why he went to Copenhagen and what he wanted to say to Bohr are questions that have fascinated historians ever since. In Michael Frayn’s multi award-winning drama Heisenberg meets Bohr and his wife Margret to once again look for answers and to work out the internal functioning of the atom. Michael Frayn is one England’s best writers. Copenhagen premiered at the National Theatre in 1998, going on to the West End and Broadway.

5. Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales.

Monday and Tuesday, August 20-21. From £16.90, 1.30pm/4.30pm (10.30am/1.30pm/4.30pm Tuesday), Theatre Royal, Brighton. This family show is adapted from the best-selling books by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. A spokesperson said: “Prepare to go under the sea, out on the farm and into the jungle, as four tales are brought to life on stage with live music, puppetry and a host of colourful characters.” Call 0844 871 7650 or visit www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

6. The Rise and Fall of Little Voice.

This tale of despair, love and hope is the Arundel Festival production from the Arundel Players, opening on Saturday, August 18, until August 25 at The Priory Playhouse, Arundel. The Rise & Fall of Little Voice is set in a small northern town and is about a shy girl who lives with her larger-than-life mother, Mari, played by Michaela Cooke, whose sole purpose in life is to find another man.

7. Art exhibition.

Arundel Museum, Mill Road, Arundel, presents its summer exhibition 2018 until September 2. The show features artworks created by students aged 15-18, all of whom attend Sussex schools. The participating schools are: Bishop Luffa CE School, Chichester High School, Christ’s Hospital, Lancing College, The Regis Academy, Slindon College and St Philip Howard.

8. Jacqui Dankworth.

The jazz siren will be at Shoreham’s Ropetackle on August 23, 8pm. Spokeswoman Nicky Thornton said: “Given her musical pedigree – daughter of Dame Cleo Laine and Sir John Dankworth – it is no surprise that Jacqui is firmly positioned as one of the UK’s foremost jazz vocalists. In this special evening, Jacqui is joined by a stellar group of musicians as she turns her attention to some of the most iconic vocalists of the 20th century.”

9. Afternoon Tea at the Movies – The Sound of Music.

Thursday, August 23, 1pm, £5, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Another delightful afternoon that starts with the heart-warming The Sound of Music, which earned five Oscars in 1965. The movie combines a powerful tale with catchy, uplifting music and the breathtaking scenery of Salzburg. There is an afternoon tea package available afterwards.

10. Bridge to Farce.

The NODA award-winning comedy by Richard Willis and Paul Ruse comes to Horsham’s Capitol on August 24-25. Spokesman Peter Bowman said: “Margaret and long-suffering husband Norman are expecting a new couple into their bridge circle. When wife-swapping beginners Barry and Angie arrive by mistake, both couples spend an alarming evening at cross purposes.” Tickets on 01403 750220.

