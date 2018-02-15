Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, February 16-22

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Aynsley Lister.

Friday, February 16, 7.45pm, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Aynsley Lister, who is one of the UK’s finest rocking blues musicians, performs a stripped down gig in an intimate setting. Audiences can witness his amazing ability to sync rhythmical chords, bass lines and stinging lead guitar while singing and accompanying it all with a custom-built stomp box.

2. Oye Santana.

Saturday, February 17, 7.30pm, £19.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. With Oye Santana, every track is a fiesta and every performance is a show. The band will perform four decades’ worth of Santana hits from ‘Black Magic Woman’ to ‘Smooth’. Audiences can expect guitar wizardry, keyboard mastery, astonishing vocals, powerhouse brass and a rhythm section with ‘more groove than you could shake a pair of maracas at’.

3. Tina May.

Sunday, February 18, £15, 3pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Jazz enthusiasts can look forward to an afternoon with the wonderful Tina May. The acclaimed singer will be accompanied by her partner in music and comedy, the incredibly versatile pianist Mike Hatchard.

4. Brendan Cole – All Night Long.

Sunday, February 18, 7.30pm, £31-£41, The Dome, Brighton, 01273 709709, tickets@brightondome.org. Strictly Come Dancing’s Brendan Cole takes to the stage with his latest spectacular production. Brendan will be joined by his superb cast of guest dancers, his captivating leading lady and the incredibly talented 14-piece band and singers. The evening will serve up a magnificent mix of Latin fever and ballroom charm. From tantalising Tango to fiery Paso Doble, elegant Foxtrot to breathtaking Waltz – and with a few surprises in store – this is no ordinary dance show.

5. Barnstormers Comedy.

Sunday, February 18, 7.30pm, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220. A spokesperson said: “The dark winter nights are still with us, and that much-needed pick-me-up courtesy of Barnstormers Comedy is on the way once more. Although an excuse isn’t really required, it’s also close enough to Valentine’s Day to warrant bringing that special person along as a late treat. As usual, three top circuit acts will be gracing The Capitol stage with resident host Kevin Precious on hand to oversee the proceedings. This month’s trio of mirthmakers include: slick wordsmith Danny Ward, the endearingly cynical Nick Dixon and the wonderfully amiable grouch Pierre Hollins.” Tickets £10 in advance or £12 on the door.

6. The Kite Runner.

Top circular picture. February 20-24, £29.50-£31.50, 7.30pm (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Based on Khaled Hosseini’s best-selling novel, this haunting tale of friendship follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul, but neither Hassan or Amir can foresee the terrible incident that will shatter their lives forever…

7. Magical Mozart by Candlelight.

Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm, £18, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, www.chequermead.org.uk, 01342 302000. From the producers of A Viennese Strauss Gala, this fully costumed show immerses people in the classical baroque world of one of the greatest romantic composers, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. With beautiful settings, costumes, lighting and candles, the European Baroque Ensemble and world-class opera singers transport audiences back in time. The programme includes excerpts from the most memorable Mozart operas like The Magic Flute, The Marriage of Figaro and Cosi Fan Tutte.

8. An Evening with Wocket Woy and The Pwoducer plus Friends.

February 22, 7.30pm, £25, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Wocket Woy and The Pwoducer will be interviewing: Olympic rider Gemma Tattersall (bottom circular picture); international and British Team member, showjumper Robert Whitaker; Shirley Light from Pyecombe Shows and Brendon Saddlery and Brendon Stud; Ed Lyall, partner and director at Sussex Equine Hospital; professional National Hunt jockey Leighton Aspell; Grand Prix rider and List 1 judge Mark Ruddock; successful showing breeder and producer Oliver Burchell; and showing expert and judge James Van Praagh. All money raised will go to St Catherine’s Hospice, Crawley, and The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

9. TJ Higgs.

Thursday, February 22, 7.30pm, £21, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. With her natural, unique and accurate presentation, TJ is one of the UK’s best psychic mediums and her broad appeal allows her to support private readings, live theatre appearances and events within the UK and internationally. As well as her appearances on Destiny TV and ITV3’s The X-tra Factor, TJ has starred in 21 episodes of Psychic Private Eyes for Zone Reality, which she filmed at the same time as investigating murders and missing people cases for CBS Reality Television.

10. The Lynnes.

Canadian heartbreak poets Lynn Miles and Lynne Hanson play The Hawth Studio, Crawley, on Wednesday, February 21 (7.45pm). The two songwriters are not new to working together, having toured and written songs off and on over the past ten years, and with Miles having produced two of Hanson’s albums (River of Sand, 2014 and 7 Deadly Spins, 2015). Lynn Miles is one of Canada’s most accomplished singer-songwriters. With 14 albums to her credit, the winner of multiple Canadian Folk Music awards (2011 English Songwriter of the Year), and a 2003 Juno award for Roots and Traditional Solo Album of the Year, she creates music with “unbridled feeling and vulnerability”. Lynne Hanson mixes gritty ballads with driving blues-tinged roots rock. She’s released six albums and toured widely with her band The Good Intentions as well as in support of Grammy-nominated songwriters.

