Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, June 8-14

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Andrew Lawrence.

The Happy Accident Tour. Saturday, June 9, £12-£14, 7.45pm, The Hawth Studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. Comedian Andrew Lawrence has appeared on BBC1’s Live at The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Roadshow, Dave’s One Night Stand and Sky Arts’ The Outcast Comic, as well as the successful self-penned BBC Radio 4 series, There Is No Escape. One of the most subversive voices in UK comedy at the moment, Andrew presents an all new set of jokes that poke fun at liberal pretensions, PC hysteria and his own awful parenting skills.

2. Purple Zeppelin.

June 9, 7.30pm, £20.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Featured in the BBC documentary The Joy of the Guitar Riff (alongside Brian May, Tony Iommi and Dave Grohl) Purple Zeppelin pay tribute to two of the greatest rock bands of all time, Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin. This concert aims to capture the magic, excitement and raw energy generated by those incredible groups. It’s a full-on, two-and-a-half-hour show complete with costume changes for each band and more than 30 classic songs.

3. The Elixir of Love.

Saturday, June 9, £10-£20, 7pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. New Sussex Opera Chorus presents Gaetano Donizetti’s The Elixir of Love, fully staged and sung in English with professional soloists and an orchestra. “The opera is Donizetti’s masterpiece,” said spokesman Paul Walker, explaining that the action has been transplanted to the Sussex seaside. “Director David Foster seizes every opportunity for comic touches that will resonate with audiences on NSO’s ambitious spring tour. In a plot that’s a good-natured exploration of the tangled webs we weave in love, David never lets us forget that this is a life-affirming comedy with a heart.”

4. The Naked Truth.

Until June 9, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220. Fortress Theatre Company presents a sassy, saucy and uplifting comedy. When five women sign up for Gabby’s pole dancing class, little do they know the hilarious journey that lies in store for them...or how it will change their lives. Whether it’s getting a guy, keeping a guy, escaping from a bad situation at home, or dealing with body confidence issues, each of these women has their own reason for stepping out of their comfort zone. But what starts out as a tale of women who are ‘poles’ apart in character and background, soon takes a different direction when one of them gets some devastating news.

5. The Country Wife.

June 8 to July 7, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk. Tickets from £20. Widely regarded as one of the rudest plays ever written, William Wycherley’s The Country Wife has thrilled audiences for over 300 years. It’s set in the City of London in the 17th century. Harry Horner wants to seduce as many women as possible, but he needs to convince their husbands that he’s physically incapable of it. Surprisingly, his pretend impotence allows him to find those ‘virtuous’ ladies who secretly want him. But Harry hasn’t reckoned with Mr Pinchwife’s young spouse Margery. Jonathan Munby returns to Chichester following his huge success with King Lear (Festival 2017, West End 2018) and First Light (Festival 2016). Susannah Fielding makes her Chichester debut as Margery. Her theatre work includes The Beaux’ Stratagem (National Theatre) and Portia in The Merchant of Venice (RSC).

6. Legally Blonde The Musical.

June 11-16, £15-£51.50, 7.45pm (Thursday and Saturday matinee 2.30pm), Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. The smash hit Broadway and West End Musical, based on the best loved movie, follows the beautiful and popular sorority sister Elle Woods who loves to be pampered and is passionate about pink. When she is dumped by her boyfriend Warner Huntington III for a more serious girlfriend she puts down the credit cards and picks up the books.

7. The Elvis Years.

Wednesday, June 13, £21-£22.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. This outstanding musical production brings to the stage the incredible and compelling story of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll. With a top line-up of actor-musicians, multiple costume changes and nostalgic film footage, this two-hour show charts the musical and emotional highs and lows of Elvis’s journey.

8. Derek Acorah – Love, Life, Laughter Tour.

June 13, £17-£18.50, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, www.chequer

mead.org.uk, 01342 302000. After his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, which saw a phenomenal run to the final, 2018 sees Britain’s best loved and most entertaining medium take to the stage across the UK and Europe with his all new Love, Life, Laughter Tour. A spokesperson said: “A thoroughly modern medium whose appeal crosses the generations to young and old alike, Derek Acorah remains the forerunner in the field of paranormal and spiritual matters. Wherever Derek goes, others have always followed. Now comes your chance to experience just what makes Derek one of the foremost names in the world of psychic phenomena, as well as a celebrity, author and accomplished live performer.” Evenings of mediumship are not scientifically proven and are presented for educational and entertainment purposes only.

9. The Big Chris Barber Band.

Thursday, June 14, £22, 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Chris Barber OBE is one of the last British jazz legends around and an icon of traditional jazz in the UK. For 70 years he has been active in the music scene with promoting, recording and releasing music and touring with his band. The Big Chris Barber Band features everything from New Orleans to blues to late ’20s Ellington.

10. Awful Auntie.

June 6-9, £23.50, Theatre Royal Brighton. When Stella sets off to visit London in 1933 with her parents, Lord and Lady Saxby, she has no idea that her life is in danger. Waking up three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell Stella what has happened. But not everything Alberta tells her turns out to be true. From the award-winning West End producers of Gangsta Granny comes David Walliams’ amazing tale of frights, fights and friendship.

