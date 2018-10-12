Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, October 12-18

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Gary Delaney – Gagster’s Paradise.

Friday, October 12, £18.50, 7.45pm, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. One of Britain’s best one-liner comics is back on the road with more lean, expertly crafted ‘gaggery’. A Mock The Week regular and recent star of the new Live At The Apollo series, Gary’s shows are renowned for a near unrivalled volume of high-class jokes.

2. Boeing Boeing.

Until October 13, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412 000. This hysterical production follows the complicated love life of Bernard (Alan Drake), an architect living in Paris who thinks he can cope with his three air-hostess fiancées. It’s just a question of timetables and a reliable housekeeper (Rebecca Wheatley) who plays the role of romantic air-traffic controller. But when his long lost cousin Robert (Philip Stewart) arrives Bernard’s life hits some turbulence.

3. The Carpenters Story.

Friday, October 12, £25.50-£27, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. This acclaimed concert-style production continues to captivate audiences across the UK with its spectacular re-creation of the classic songbook that made The Carpenters a legend in the world of popular music. The outstanding vocal talents of Claire Furley and pianist/artistic director Phil Aldridge take centre-stage, accompanied by Richard Carpenter’s original orchestral arrangements from live musicians, and a stage-wide backdrop with state-of-the-art video projection.

4. The Johnny Cash Roadshow.

Friday, October 12, 7.30pm, £24, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitol

horsham.com. The only tribute endorsed by the Cash family will be in Horsham on Friday. Performer Clive John said: “Through the Johnny Cash Roadshow we have worked hard to create a show that provides a real insight into Cash’s life and musical career.”

5. Coda – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin.

Saturday, October 13, £12, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480, www.komedia.co.uk/brighton. Coda are the UK’s most authentic-sounding and looking tribute to the mighty Led Zeppelin, featuring four musicians who faithfully recreate the excitement, energy, passion and magic of the world’s most famous rock band. Expect all the classics in this two-hour show such as ‘Stairway to Heaven’, ‘Rock and Roll’, ‘Black Dog’, ‘Whole Lotta Love’ and many more.

6. Daliso Chaponda – What the African Said.

October 13, £17.50, 8pm, The Hawth, Crawley. Britain’s Got Talent and Amanda Holden’s golden buzzer act comedian Daliso Chaponda is on his debut tour. The Malawian-born stand-up captured the nation’s hearts and gained more than nine million views on Youtube. Daliso has lived in countries where the press is not allowed to criticize the government, and in others with no libel laws at all. A former journalist, his comedy discusses what the media has become.

7. Neil Oliver. The Story of the British Isles in 100 places – tour 2018.

Tuesday, October 16, 7.30pm, £23.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. Neil Oliver, archaeologist, historian, author and presenter of the TV series Coast, will be sharing his love of Great Britain with audiences this autumn on his first-ever UK theatre tour. Neil, who was appointed as president of the National Trust in Scotland in 2017, is also known for his TV series A History of Scotland and Vikings. While filming Coast Neil “fell in love all over again with the British Isles”. He said: “From north to south, east to west it cradles astonishing beauty. The human story here is a million years old and counting.” The Story of the British Isles in 100 Places will give audiences the opportunity to share Neil’s enthusiasm for British history.

8. Mad About Movies.

Wednesday, October 17, £16.50, 7.45pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Award-winning singer Robert Haberman tells the story of The Hollywood Musical from the moment when film star Al Jolson uttered the immortal words: “You ain’t heard nothing yet!” to the kaleidoscopic productions of Busby Berkeley, starring Dick Powell, Ruby Keeler, and a bevy of chorus girls. The show features songs from the film musicals of Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Judy Garland, Gene Kelly and many other icons.

9. Sara Pascoe – Lads, Lads, Lads.

Thursday, October 18, 7.30pm, £19, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. A spokesperson said: “Always honest, always regretting it later, Sara opens her heart and mouth again to share the adventures of the last year. Full of jokes, hope and white wine, Lads, Lads, Lads is the thinking person’s stag do (please do not bring an actual stag do).”

10. Sleepyhead. October 18-20.

£5-£7, 11.30am/ 1.30pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. A play for children aged 2-5 by Michael Fowkes, presented by Little Angel Theatre. A spokesperson said: “It’s been a long day for Dad and he can hardly keep his eyes open. All he wants is for Baby to go to sleep so he can catch up on a little shut-eye too. But tonight Baby gets his hands on a magic top hat, and when his friend Rabbit shows up the fun and games really begin!”

