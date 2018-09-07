Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, September 7-13

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Passenger.

September 9, £26, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. With special guest Lucy Rose. Sussex singer-songwriter Mike Rosenberg, aka Passenger, is known for his two distinct styles: the epic, radio-friendly sound represented by his number one single ‘Let Her Go’ (and UK number one album Young As The Morning, Old As The Sea) and his more introverted side heard on Whispers II and The Boy Who Cried Wolf. Mike’s new album, Runaway, embraces the epic once more with unforgettable melodies and huge choruses.

2. Big Fish Little Fish Family Rave.

Saturday, September 8, 2pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Set sail with the Big Fish Little Fish crew and their shipmates as they bring their family rave to The Hawth. There will be bubbles, balloons, glitter and a parachute dance, as well as Captain Cookie craft tables, a baby chill-out zone and other play areas. Big Fish Little Fish takes the banging tunes, unity and escapism from the classic days of rave and brings it all to a family audience. Created by families and by clubbers with decades of experience between them, this event lets parents re-live their clubbing glory years with a toddler on their shoulders and DJ Alex Paterson (The Orb) on the decks. Tickets £11.50. Children £8.50, pre-walking children free.

3. Purple Zeppelin – The Ultimate Rock Tribute Show.

Saturday, September 8, 7.30pm, £17-£18, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Purple Zeppelin pay tribute to the two greatest rock bands of all time: Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin. The group features four versatile musicians with decades of playing between them and thousands of sessions and gigs. This full on rock show uses the same stage costumes, guitars and equipment as the original bands, and the group plays more than 30 classic songs.

4. Blake.

Saturday, September 8, 7.30pm, £18-£20 (VIP £47), Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440. Brit-Award-winning vocal trio Blake celebrate 10 years with this special UK tour. The show features songs from their new album, including Elgar’s ‘Nimrod’, the Beatles’ ‘Here There and Everywhere’, ‘Somewhere’ from West Side Story and the classic ‘Caruso’, along with the band’s popular anthems in powerful three-part harmony. Audiences can enjoy a spectacular show with video projections, emotive lighting and some lighthearted banter. With more than 600 concerts performed in the UK alone, and more than 150 TV appearances worldwide, Blake are still thrilling audiences young and old across the globe.

5. Copenhagen.

Until September 22, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk. In the Second World War German physicist Werner Heisenberg made a trip to Copenhagen to see his Danish colleague Niels Bohr. In the 1920s they had begun to unravel the mysteries of the atom. But now, with Denmark under German occupation, the meeting was fraught with danger and Heisenberg was burdened with a terrible secret. Why he went to Copenhagen and what he wanted to say to Bohr are questions that have fascinated historians ever since. In Michael Frayn’s multi award-winning drama Heisenberg meets Bohr and his wife to look for answers and work out the internal functioning of the atom. Michael Frayn is one of England’s best writers. Copenhagen premiered at the National Theatre in 1998, going on to the West End and Broadway.

6. Flowers for Mrs Harris.

Top circular picture. September 8-29, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk. Charwoman Ada Harris spends her days cleaning, until her first glimpse of a Christian Dior dress sets her off on a journey that will change her life. From the streets of post-war London to the avenues of Paris, Ada transforms the lives of everyone she meets. But can she let go of the past and allow her own life to blossom? This new musical, directed by Daniel Evans, is based on the novella by Paul Gallico.

7. Fastlove.

Tuesday, September 11, £26.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. A Tribute to George Michael. A spokesperson said: “Join us as we pay tribute to one of the greatest musicians of all time with our stunning stage show. This concert will take you on a musical journey from the moving ‘Jesus To A Child’, to the celebration of ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’, to everyone’s favourites – ‘I’m Your Man’ and ‘Wake Me Up’.”

8. Steyning Jazz Club.

September 7, doors open 7.15pm, £12 (students and members £7), Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning. To find out more call 01903 814017 or email info@steyningjazz.co.uk. The Emile Martyn Band features a fantastic line-up of musicians. Emile spent his teenage years living in New Orleans learning first hand and watching the legends. He often returns there to play and to visit friends and family. His band’s styles include New Orleans rhythm and blues, jazz and rock ’n’ roll. Adrian Cox (top circular picture) will also perform. Adrian will play saxophone and clarinet, with Simon Picton on banjo, Finlay Milne on trumpet, Alan Sokell on sousaphone and Emile Martyn on drums.

9. Carmen.

Wednesday, September 12, £33.50-£35.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. The Russian State Opera presents Georges Bizet’s Carmen on Wednesday. The work will be sung in French with English subtitles and accompanied by a live orchestra featuring more than 30 musicians. A spokesperson said: “Feel the thrill and passion of love, jealousy and violence of 19th century Seville in one of Bizet’s most popular pieces. Its mix of fierce passion, gorgeous melodies, nail-biting dramatic confrontations and musical wit has found favour all over the world almost since its first performance in 1875.”

10. Horrible Histories.

September 13-16. Horrible Histories’ Awful Egyptians and Terrible Tudors head to Horsham’s Capitol. The two dreadfully educational kids’ shows use actors and ground-breaking 3D special effects to bring history to life. Families can discover the foul facts of death and decay with the meanest mummies in Egypt, and find out the fate of Henry’s wives. Tickets £15. Call 01403 750220.

