Ten things to see in Sussex, January 26 to February 2

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Jungle Book.

January 25 to February 3. Tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. An exciting new adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s family classic, The Jungle Book, is brought to life in a colourful production by the team behind Goodnight Mister Tom and Michael Morpurgo’s Running Wild. The show offers a fun tale of family and identity, packed with memorable characters and great songs.

2. Dick Whittington.

Fabulous, funny and traditional, Ockley Dramatic Society’s latest pantomime is at Capel Village Hall on Friday and Saturday, January 26-27, raising money for Capel Cricket Club. The show is then at Cranleigh Sports and Social Club on January 28 and Ockley Village Hall on February 2-3. Evening performances are £10 for adults, £5 for kids. The Ockley matinees are £6 for adults with one accompanying child under ten free. Email boxoffice@capelockleypanto.co.uk or call 01306 628255. For the Cranleigh show call 01483 276246. The Inn on the Green, Ockley, has a pre-theatre dinner. Visit www.ockleydramaticsociety.org.

3. War Horse.

Jan 25 to Feb 10. From £20, 7.30pm (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. This tour of War Horse coincides with the Centenary commemorations of the end of the First World War and follows the show’s tour of the UK and Ireland in 2013-2014. Directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, this tale of a boy called Albert and his horse Joey is set during World War I. It features ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, which brings horses to life on stage.

4. Thank You For The Music presents ABBA.

Saturday, January 27, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. This year is the 40th anniversary of ABBA’s greatest hit ‘Dancing Queen’ and this tribute concert is celebrating in dazzling style. The show also features ABBA classics like ‘Super Trouper’, ‘Waterloo’, ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘Knowing Me Knowing You’.

5. PUSH – A Holocaust Opera.

January 27, 7.30pm, Chichester Cathedral. Adults £10, children £5, side aisle £5. PUSH explores themes of invasion, loss and the redeeming power of human kindness. Written by acclaimed composer Howard Moody, the opera was inspired by the true story of Simon Gronowski, who was pushed from a train bound for Auschwitz by his mother in 1943. Howard Moody and Simon Gronowski will attend the Chichester performance. Simon will also talk about his life at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery (Jan 26, 7pm). Admission is free but tickets must be obtained from The Oxmarket, St Andrew’s Court.

6. Coffee Concert.

Amy Harman (bassoon, top circular picture), Adam Walker (flute) and James Baillieu (piano) perform at a Coffee Concert on Sunday, January 28 (11am), at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA), University of Sussex. It offers a journey through 200 years of chamber music, from one of Beethoven’s earliest works to the sophisticated beauty of Henri Dutilleux. The trio will also perform less familiar pieces. The full programme is: Martinů – Trio for flute, bassoon and piano; Fanny Mendelssohn – Trio Op 11 for flute, bassoon and piano; Donizetti – Trio in F major; Dutilleux – Sarabande et cortège for bassoon and piano; Beethoven – Trio for piano, flute and bassoon in G major WoO 37. Tickets cost £18.50 (£16 concessions, free for ages eight to 25). Call 01273 709709.

7. Kodo One Earth Tour 2018: Evolution.

January 30, 7.30pm, £22.50-£28.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. The taiko is a traditional Japanese drum with almost limitless rhythmic possibilities and Kodo’s mission is to explore them. Since Kodo’s debut at Berliner Festspiele in 1981, the group has given more than 6,000 performances in 49 countries. The 15-strong troupe of musicians and dancers took Brighton Dome by storm with a sell-out show in 2014 – One Earth: Legend. Their latest production takes a look back at the repertoire composed under Evolution’s artistic director Tamasaburo Bando. Drummer Takashi

Akamine said: “I think the rhythm is so familiar to people because it is the rhythm of your heartbeat. It is a wonderful feeling when you see people start to move with the rhythm – their bodies going from side to side and up and down – and become one with the drums that they are hearing.”

8. Jethro.

February 1, 7.30pm, £21, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.the

capitol

horsham.com (bottom circular picture). One of the UK’s best comic storytellers provides an evening of hysterical nonsense. The Cornish funnyman has sold more than four million comedy DVDs and has a legion of fans who have followed him throughout his long-running career.

9. The Supersonic 70s Show.

Friday, February 2, 7.30pm, £20.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitol

horsham.com. This six-piece live band features both male and female lead vocals, as well as the incredible ‘cat suited-wondergirl’ Janey Bombshell, one of the best female singers in the UK. The set list boasts an impressive variety of pop hits from the 1970s to take audiences down memory lane. Featured artists include Queen, John Miles, The Carpenters, ELO, 10cc, Andrew Gold and Pilot.

10. The Chicago Blues Brothers.

Friday, February 2, 7.30pm, £25.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Overflowing with heart and brimming with soul this award-winning spectacular is the world’s biggest and best-loved production of the Blues Brothers. The show is a high-octane, adrenaline-pumping musical mash-up that presents the best material from the original Blues Brothers movies and is jam-packed full of songs by legends such as Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Ray Charles, Tina Turner, Cab Calloway – plus many other blues, soul, Motown and funk classics and a few surprises thrown in along the way. With an all British cast, this show has become one of the world’s best and most authentic tributes to the kings of cool. Visit www.thebluesbrothers.co.uk.

