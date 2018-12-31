Ten things to see in Sussex, January 4-11

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Nutcracker.

Moscow City Ballet. Until January 6, tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk. This spectacular production of The Nutcracker is presented in classic Russian style with a full orchestra. It tells the story of Clara, who is whisked away on a magical adventure by her Nutcracker Prince. The ballet is set to Tchaikovsky’s beautiful score and features stunning costumes and sets. A spokesperson said: “An enchanting treat for the whole family, this delightful tale is the perfect introduction to Russian classical ballet. Complete with live orchestra, breathtaking choreography and dazzling performances, The Nutcracker is Moscow City Ballet at its outstanding best.”

2. Aladdin.

Until Sunday, January 6, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. The Hawth’s fun-packed pantomime features plenty of comedy, singing, dancing, stunning sets, dazzling costumes, and a top-quality cast. Aladdin stars Dancing on Ice’s Jason Gardiner as Abanazar, Shaheen Jafargholi as Aladdin, Jess Robinson as the Spirit of the Ring, Nathaniel Morrison as the Genie of the Lamp, Ian Jones as Wishee Washee, Phil Stewart as the Emperor and Emily Day as Princess Jasmine. The panto also sees the return of two Crawley favourites: Michael J Batchelor as Widow Twankey and Richard Franks as PC Pongo. The show is presented by Evolution Pantomimes, the producers of last year’s hilarious box office record-breaking hit Snow White.

3. A Christmas Carol – As told by Jacob Marley (deceased).

Saturday, January 5, The Hawth studio, Crawley. A spokesperson said: “Jacob Marley is dead and condemned to an eternity of carrying a heavy chain, forged in life; a life to which he can no longer return except to recount the tale of his miserly business partner, Ebenezer Scrooge, and the path that lead to his redemption. Through Marley’s words, we learn how three magical spirits opened Scrooge’s eyes and made him realise the true value of love and forgiveness. Told from the perspective of Scrooge’s deceased business partner, this award-winning stage adaptation has been hailed as the ‘definitive telling of A Christmas Carol’ (Redditch Standard), and rated as one of ‘the top Christmas shows in London, Edinburgh and around the UK’ (High 50 Culture).”

4. Sleeping Beauty.

Until Sunday, January 6, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Natasha Hoeberigs plays Princess Aurora and James Fletcher is back to play Lester The Jester in The Capitol’s fantastic new pantomime. The show also stars Heart FM’s Nicola Hume, Bad Girls’ Nicole Faraday, Phats and Small’s Ben Ofoedu, diamond dame Hywel Dowsell, West End performer James Dinsmore and X Factor singing sensation Sean Smith. Tickets cost £22.50-£23.50.

5. WSO Viennese Celebration.

January 6, 2.45pm, £19, Assembly Hall, Worthing, 01903 206206. A New Year concert full of uplifting music from the vast repertoire of the Strauss family and their contemporaries. The concert opens with the Donna Diana overture by Emil Reznicek. Other works include Franz Lehar’s Gold and Silver Waltz and Franz von Suppe’s Poet and Peasant Overture. Johann Strauss II is represented by four waltzes– The Blue Danube, Voices of Spring, Accelerations and Roses from the South.

6. Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet – Swan Lake.

Tuesday, January 8, 4pm and 8pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece tells the tale of Princess Odette who has been turned into a swan by a wicked sorcerer’s curse. At night Odette turns back into a woman but the spell can only be broken permanently by a man who pledges his heart to her alone. This story of a love that triumphs over evil is set to Tchaikovsky’s soaring dramatic score, performed by a live orchestra.

7. Clare Teal and her Big Mini Big Band.

Wednesday, January 9, 7.30pm, tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk. Clare Teal and her Big Mini Big Band, conducted by Guy Barker, celebrate music from the golden age of song. This show sees the vocalist and her musicians traverse a rich landscape of tunes, including classics from Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hart, and more.

8. He Ain’t Heavy.

Presented by Oddly Moving. January 9, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk. Performer Grania Pickard tells the story of growing up with her disabled autistic brother Sean using physical theatre, aerial circus, audience interaction, puppetry and storytelling. During the show the audience will get to see how Sean walks, talks and interacts with the world.

9. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Tuesday to Saturday, January 8-12, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, www.placesleisure.org/centres/clair-hall. The Weald Theatre Group present their 76th charity pantomime. A spokesperson said: “Over its 75 years the group has raised over £100,000 for local charities and this year was able to distribute £3,000 to the following charities: Ocean Brothers (who rowed the Atlantic in memory of their father with the money going to the British Skin Foundation), Early Action for Autism and Sea Horses Swimming Club for the disabled. This show is suitable for all the family and has local children and actors involved, dancing, singing and having a great time. The charities to benefit in 2019 are St Peter and St James Hospice and Woodlands Mead School for Special Needs. We are always keen to get nominations from local charities to receive donations. Please contact Anne Skinner with any requests – anneskinner0@gmail.com.”

10. No Jacket Required.

The Phil Collins Tribute. January 11, 7.30pm, £24, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Phil Collins is one of the most successful recording artists of all time – a string of worldwide number one albums and singles resulted in multi-million sales and a succession of music industry awards during his 40-year career. No Jacket Required has continued to perform Phil’s music in a faithful recreation of the superstar’s live shows.