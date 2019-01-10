Ten things to see in West Sussex, Friday to Thursday, January 11-17

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Saturday Night Fever.

Tuesday to Saturday, January 15-19, 7.30pm (plus 2.30pm shows on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday), The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Actor and dancer Richard Winsor is playing Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever. A spokesperson said: “Some 40 years since its UK cinema release, Saturday Night Fever is a reimagined and revitalised music and dance spectacular. It tells the story of Tony and his reckless, yet thrilling road to dancing success. The musical features the Bee Gees’ greatest hits including ‘Stayin’ Alive’, ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ and ‘Night Fever’, as well as ’70s favourites ‘Boogie Shoes’ and ‘Disco Inferno’, and for the first time it will feature a group playing the Bee Gees live on stage.”

2. The Bluejays.

This award-winning band brings a Rock and Roll Revolution to Horsham’s Capitol on Saturday, January 12 (7.30pm). The group features stars from Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story, Dreamboats & Petticoats and Million Dollar Quartet. They aim to take audiences on a journey through the fabulous tunes of the 1950s. The show is packed with more than 40 classic hits including ‘Rock Around The Clock’, ‘That’ll Be The Day’, ‘Johnny B. Goode’, ‘Tutti Frutti’, and ‘Great Balls of Fire’. Tickets cost £22. Call 01403 750220.

3. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Until January 12, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, www.placesleisure.org/centres/clair-hall. The Weald Theatre Group present their 76th charity pantomime. A spokesperson said: “Over its 75 years the group has raised over £100,000 for local charities and this year was able to distribute £3,000 to the following charities: Ocean Brothers (who rowed the Atlantic in memory of their father with the money going to the British Skin Foundation), Early Action for Autism and Sea Horses Swimming Club for the disabled.” The charities to benefit in 2019 are St Peter and St James Hospice and Woodlands Mead School for Special Needs. Email Anne Skinner with any nominations for charities – anneskinner0@gmail.com.

4. The Close Up Show.

Saturday, January 12, 7pm, £18.50, The Hawth loft, Crawley, 01293 553636. Magician Chris Wood brings The Close Up Show back to Crawley. It’s an intimate evening of close-up magic and sleight-of-hand featuring world-class magicians from The Magic Circle. “Close-up magic is one of the most popular and impressive forms of the art,” said a spokesperson. “Performers vary with each show and a strictly limited audience get to experience the magic in an intimate setting.”

5. Showaddywaddy.

Saturday, January 12, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. A spokesperson said: “The Greatest Rock ’n’ Roll Band In The World is a bold statement but Showaddywaddy has lived up to that title for the past four decades. Formed in the 1970s in Leicester from several local bands, they have sold more than 20 million records and have toured all corners of the world extensively.” This live show is dynamic and uplifting event that features all of the band’s biggest hits, many of which reached number one in the pop charts of Europe. Songs include: ‘Under The Moon of Love’, ‘Three Steps to Heaven’, ‘Hey Rock & Roll’, ‘When’, ‘Blue Moon’, ‘Pretty Little Angel Eyes’ and more. Find out more about the band at www.showaddywaddy.net.

6. Jazz Lunch with Derek Nash.

Sunday, January 13, 12pm-2.30pm, £21.95, The Hawth (Spotlight), Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Derek Nash is the alto sax soloist with Jools Holland’s R&B Orchestra, the leader of Sax Appeal and a member of Ronnie Scott’s Blues Explosion. He will be accompanied by the virtuoso Australian guitarist Dave Colton. Jazz fans can enjoy some fantastic music as well as a traditional roast with a choice of meats followed by dessert. Fish and vegetarian options are also available.

7. Lou Fellingham and Band – Live Album Recording.

January 15, 7.30pm, £8, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. Lou is a Christian singer and songwriter from Brighton. A spokesperson said: “This is your chance to feature on a live album! Lou’s heart is to communicate the love of God, resource local churches and bring revelation of God through her singing and songwriting.”

8. Abigail’s Party.

Until Saturday, January 19, 7.45pm (plus 2.30pm matinees on January 17 and 19), Theatre Royal Brighton, New Road, 0844 871 7650. Stage star Jodie Prenger leads the cast in Abigail’s Party, Mike Leigh’s comedy classic. Joining Jodie as Beverly are Vicky Binns (Emmerdale and Coronation Street) as Angela, Calum Callaghan as Tony, Daniel Casey (Midsomer Murders) as Lawrence and Rose Keegan as Susan. A spokesperson said: “Beverly and her husband Lawrence are throwing a party for their newlywed neighbours, Tony and Angela. Joining them is highly strung Susan who’s been banished from the party of her teenage daughter Abigail. Welcome to 1970s suburbia and its heady mix of free-flowing cocktails, classic disco and cheese and pineapple sticks. As tensions rise and tempers flare the sheen of respectability is torn away by the warring couples with hilarious and potentially disastrous consequences.”

9. Sir Ranulph Fiennes – Living Dangerously.

Thursday, January 17, 7.30pm, £30, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. Named by the Guinness Book of Records as “the world’s greatest living explorer”, Sir Ranulph Fiennes has spent his life in pursuit of adventure. In Living Dangerously, Sir Ranulph offers a personal journey through his life, from his early years to the present day.

10. Bennett Wilson Poole.

Wednesday, January 16, 7.45pm, £16, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Bennett Wilson Pool bring an electrifying Americana Night to Crawley. Danny Wilson (Danny and the Champions of the World, Grand Drive) and Robin Bennett (The Dreaming Spires, Goldrush) have joined forces with producer Tony Poole (Starry Eyed and Laughing), a master of the electric 12-string Rickenbacker.