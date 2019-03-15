The Magnificent Music Hall: a quintessentially British afternoon

The Magnificent Music Hall offers a uniquely British trip down memory lane at The Capitol, Horsham, on Tuesday, March 26 (2.30pm).

The two-hour performance provides all the classic songs and routines that should entertain audiences of all ages.

A spokesperson said: “Helming this splendid afternoon of rich entertainment of song, dance, magic and laughter will be your eloquent and elegantly waistcoated Chairman, complete with gavel and sharp wit together with a great line up of artistes who have all appeared on BBC TV’s ‘The Good Old Days’ now being re-run on BBC 4.”

Tickets cost £16.50 on 01403 750220.

Ten things to see in West Sussex, Friday to Thursday, March 15-21. Click here to read more.