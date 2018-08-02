Three celebrity talks for new retirement development in Horsham

Highwood Mill – Horsham’s new retirement development – is hosting a free series of celebrity talks where people can hear first-hand accounts from three national treasures.

Spokeswoman Anna Harris said: “Kicking-off the series on Monday, August 6, is Virginia McKenna. Stage and screen actor, author and wildlife campaigner Virginia is the co-founder of the charity Born Free.

“On Tuesday, August 28, author and humanitarian campaigner Terry Waite will talk about some of the incredible moments of his life so far. The former assistant for Anglican Communion Affairs, Terry was kidnapped and held captive for nearly five years in Lebanon. Concluding the series, TV actor, director and writer Christopher Timothy takes centre stage on Monday, September 10. Christopher is best known for his roles as James Herriot in All Creatures Great and Small and Mac McGuire in Doctors.”

Rachel Richards, of Highwood Mill, said: “Our fascinating speakers will talk about their lives, and there will be an opportunity to ask them questions – all in an intimately-sized audience. Light refreshments will be available and following the talks there will be the chance to tour Highwood Mill.”

Seats will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. All the talks have an arrival time of 10.45am. To secure a place, email jackie.stainer@pmwcom.co.uk or call 01403 783400.

