Two new Stagecoach Performing Arts schools coming to Sussex

Rosie Biggs – principal of Stagecoach Crawley – and her partner Adam Rood – principal of Stagecoach Horsham – will be launching two new Stagecoach Performing Arts schools in Forge Wood Primary School and Millais School respectively.

Long-term members of the Stagecoach family, the two met as teachers at Stagecoach Performing Arts Kingston during their 20s.

They started a family in 2013 when their elder daughter Gracie was born.

An avid performing arts enthusiast from the outset, Rosie grew up in Walton, where she took singing, dancing and acting classes with Stagecoach.

This led her to enrol in the Arts Educational School London where she realised her dream of becoming an actor.

Adam was also a student at a Stagecoach school in Southampton as a child. After completing his degree at the Guildford School of Acting, he started teaching singing at Stagecoach Kingston, where he met Rosie.

Rosie said: “It’s incredible how Stagecoach has been intertwined with our personal and professional lives and the way our passion for the performing arts has brought us together as a family. As Stagecoach approaches its 30th anniversary next year, we’re proud to say we’ve enjoyed a string of successes on our individual journeys and as a couple through our lifelong connection with Stagecoach. For that, we’re ever grateful.”

Adam, principal of Stagecoach Horsham, added: “Our Stagecoach story was really written in the stars. It has been peppered with unforgettable, magical experiences, which have challenged us and taught us new skills but also allowed us to meet friends and fellow enthusiasts along the way whose passion for performing arts matches ours. It’s what you take away from these that is important and with our new schools in West Sussex around the corner, we’re hoping to impart the same lessons we’ve learned and instil in children that true Creative Courage for Life.”

Stagecoach Performing Arts Crawley and Stagecoach Performing Arts Horsham are part of a network of more than 650 extra-curricular performing arts schools worldwide. Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching “creative courage for life”. Early Stages classes are available for children aged four to six and Main Stages classes take place for six to 18-year-olds every weekend during term time.

For more information about Stagecoach Crawley, visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/crawley or call 01293 839525.

To learn about Stagecoach Horsham, visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/horsham or call 01403 858444.

