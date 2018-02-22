Victorian time traveller goes on a dark adventure in Crawley

Dyad Productions is bringing a radical new interpretation of a classic story to Crawley’s Hawth next month.

The Time Machine, written and directed by Elton Townend Jones, comes to the studio on Thursday, March 15 (7.45pm).

The show is produced by Rebecca Vaughan and will be performed by Stephen Cunningham.

A spokesperson said: “The Time Machine: 2018. In this age of uncertainty, where the shadows of tyranny, intolerance and war darken the path into tomorrow, how much time do we have left?

“If civilisation falls today, what will become of us? In Dyad Productions’ topical and incisive reinvention of HG Wells’s classic, a Victorian time traveller transcends across the ages from 1900 to our own far future – from the fall of man to the end of the world – discovering the fate of our endeavours and uncovering our darkest fears.

“Can we change the future? Or has the end already begun? A philosophical journey, a nightmare adventure, a cautionary tale – this is the story of us all.

“Dyad Productions creates, produces and tours classic theatre with an innovative and contemporary emphasis. This stage adaptation of HG Wells’s classic novel is Dyad’s ninth original production in as many years, and premiered at Assembly Edinburgh in August 2017 to great critical and commercial success.

Previous works – Austen’s Women, I, Elizabeth, The Diaries of Adam and Eve, Female Gothic, The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn Monroe, Dalloway and Jane Eyre: An Autobiography – were all five-star successes at Edinburgh between 2009-2017 and all nine productions continue to tour across the UK and internationally.

The Diaries of Adam and Eve was published in 2013 (by StageScripts) and The Unremarkable Death of Monroe in 2016 (by Samuel French). Dyad Productions is Rebecca Vaughan and Elton Townend Jones.”

Tickets cost £15 (discounts £13).

Call 01293 553636.

