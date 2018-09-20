Wellness Wednesdays launch autumn programme in Chichester

Wellness Wednesdays return to Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery – an off-shoot of the popular Rare Brand Market.

The Future of Health Screening and Boosting Your Mood is at the gallery on Wednesday, September 26.

Organiser Emma Schwarz said: “Our first Wellness Wednesday of our autumn/winter term kicks off with market leading health guru Dr Tom from London business Chronomics who will discuss the future of health screening and Epigenetics... Epi-what? Epigenetics.

“Chronomics introduces an exciting and engaging workshop that explains how your environment and lifestyle impacts the switching on and off of your genes. The team at Chronomics uses this incredible technology to educate and empower people to take control of their future by enacting positive change allowing them to remain healthy and enjoy those happy moments for longer.”

Oxmarket Gallery, 7.30pm doors open - tickets via www.therarebrandmarket.co.uk.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-chichester-bognor-area-1-8639772



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/southdowns-folk-festival-will-be-a-huge-community-event-1-8640278



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/video-chichester-s-priory-park-100-starts-this-week-1-8639963



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/parham-house-gardens-annual-autumn-fair-returns-1-8639740



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-worthing-area-1-8639744