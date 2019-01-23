Will you be caught in The Mousetrap?

Gwyneth Strong stars in the classic whodunnit from Queen of Crime, Dame Agatha Christie, as The Mousetrap embarks on a major national tour which opens at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre on Tuesday, January 29 where it plays until Saturday, February 2.

Discover why Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has kept people guessing for so long, becoming the world’s longest running show of any kind in the history of theatre.

The scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house cut off by the snow discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. Who can it be?

One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts until, at the last nerve-shredding moment, the identity and the motive are finally revealed.

Best known for her role as Cassandra in the BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses, Gwyneth Strong stars as Mrs Boyle. Her recent credits include playing Kath Casey in the UK tour of Our House and Geraldine Clough in EastEnders.

Gwyneth is joined on stage by David Alcock (Mr Paravacini), Geoff Arnold (Detective Sgt Trotter), Nick Biadon (Giles Ralston), Lewis Chandler (Christopher Wren), John Griffiths (Major Metcalf), Harriett Hare (Mollie Ralston) and Saskia Vaigncourt-Strallen (Miss Caswell).

Tickets on 01483 440000 or by visiting the website at www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk.

