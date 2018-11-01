Worthing’s Hurly-burly Theatre Company return to scene of past successes!

Worthing’s Hurly-burly Theatre Company are making a return to the Ardington Hotel, scene of past successes.

They will be offering two performances of a brand-new double bill, written by playwright Gill Medway, one of the company’s founders.

This will be the company’s fourth visit to the venue, as Gill explains.

“We made our debut in November 2016 with a light-hearted play about Shakespeare’s three witches,” says Gill.

“Its title, When the hurly-burly’s done, gave us the idea for a name for the company – and we’ve been performing regularly at the Ardington ever since.

“We began by giving just one performance at noon, followed by lunch in the hotel’s Indigo Restaurant, but we’ve now increased this to include an evening performance followed by dinner.

“This was highly successful when we tried it out last summer, so we’ll be doing the same again.”

Lady with a Fan features one of Gill’s favourite characters – one she loves to perform.

“Violet Brimley is a Northern charlady with a broadminded outlook on life and a heart of gold,” says Gill.

“This is the third play I’ve written about her.

“Audiences may remember her in Trouble for Sixpence, which we presented last year.

“In Lady with a Fan she enters the world of art and culture, where she discovers a highly-unusual portrait.

“Although she professes to know nothing about art, something tells Violet that nothing is quite as it seems.”

The second play, Mercifully Brief, is a wry look at the mysterious workings of the audition process.

Tony, played by James Summers, is an optimistic actor who is at first delighted when called to audition for a highly-experimental production.

“His delight is short-lived, however, when he meets the fearsome casting panel, Felicity Blythe (Jane Ware) and Natalie Ingram (Liz Downes).

“Will he succeed in impressing them and get the part he so needs – or is he set to receive a distinctly chilly reception?”

Hurly-burly’s double bill is on Thursday, November 8 at 12 noon or 7pm.

Each performance will be followed by a two-course lunch or dinner.

Tickets on 01903 230451.

