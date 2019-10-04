Bewitching Borde Hill Garden set for packed programme of half-term Halloween events

A bewitching Borde Hill garden trail promises to keep young visitors enchanted during the upcoming Halloween half-term.

From October 26 to November 3, visitors will receive a treat from the Magica de Spell – the head witch in her lair – if they complete all the challenges to return Sapphire the witch’s cat’s magical powers in time for the Borde Hill Crystal Ball.

Borde Hill is holding a series of Halloween events. Picture by Alex Rickard Photography

Tickets are priced at £2 per trail plus admission, to include a spellbinding prize – the event is free to friends of the garden.

A concoction of activities to keep young witches and wizards entertained will be taking place throughout the half-term break.

On October 27, pumpkin carving sessions will be held, with carvers invited to add their creations to a line of lit pumpkins threading through the garden during the Pumpkin Glow event later that afternoon. The best pumpkin designs will be judged, with the winner receiving a 2020 family membership.

To be part of the event, bring pumpkins to the venue by 4pm on the day. Judging will take place at 4.30pm.

There will be spellbinding storytelling for families on October 28 and the next day creative hands can make their own magic wand.

On October 30 and November 1, children can get up close and personal with a scary, hairy, creepy crawly, while on October 31 Professor Hiccup will captivate with his magic shows.

Half-term will end with a bang on November 3 when there will be Explosive Reaction Shows and children can get stuck into making their own slime to take home.

Familes are also welcome to wander and take in the hues of autumn with cornus, acers, liquidambar trees and deciduous azaleas, as well as views across the parkland featuring native and exotic trees.

There will be a small extra charge for some activities, plus admission. Visit www.bordehill.co.uk for full details or call 01444 450326.