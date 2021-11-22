Crawley Christmas Lights switch on. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town Centre BID SUS-211122-121107004

Crawley Christmas Lights switch-on: Spectacular turnout as festivities in town start

There was a spectacular turnout for the switching on of Crawley’s Christmas Lights in the town centre opn Saturday.

By Ellis Peters
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 1:14 pm

The event that took place last Saturday saw a massive turn out of local Crawley people to celebrate the switching on of this season’s Christmas lights.

This was made possible by the hard-work of Crawley Borough Council and Crawley Town Centre BID.

Wendy Bell, Manager, Crawley Town Centre BID commented she was delighted to see so many families attend on Saturday.

Wendy said: “It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces. I haven’t seen the town this busy in years and there is still more to come!

“We are looking forward to delivering a ‘Very Crawley Christmas’ to remember for all the right reasons this year.”

There was lots of entertainment on display on the night, which included stilt-walkers, budding Christmas elfs and traditional Christmas carollers.

The switch on was met by a big cheer from the crowd and the night was topped off by the puppet show The Lips.

