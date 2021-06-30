Euro 2020: Where to watch the England game in West Sussex

England are through to the quarter finals of the Euros after a 2-0 victory over Germany.

By Charlotte Harding
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 11:32 am
Updated Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 11:52 am

The quarter final against the Ukraine will take place in Rome on Saturday, July 3, kick off at 8pm.

BBC One will be showing the match, but if you fancy heading to a pub to watch the match here is a list of where you can watch it across West Sussex

Click on the link to go through to the pub's website, you may have to book a table so double check to save disappoinment.

Picture: Unsplash

The Alex, London Road, Bognor Regis

Legends Bar, Bognor Regis Pier

William Hardwicke, Hotham, Bognor Regis

The Station, Station Road, Bognor Regis

Victoria Inn, Charlwood St, Bognor Regis

Railway, Station Road, Burgess Hill

The Old Cross, North Street, Chichester

Fishbourne Centre, Chichester

George and Dragon, North Street, Chichester

The Chantry, South Street, Chichester

The Vestry, Southgate, Chichester

Duke and Rye, West Street, Chichester

The Foundry, Southgate, Chichester

The Nags Head, St Pancras, Chichester

Goff's Manor, Old Horsham Road, Crawley

Tavern On The Green, Grattons Drive, Pound Hill, Crawley

Grasshopper, Ashdown Drive, Crawley

Old Punch Bowl, High Street, Crawley

Anchor Hotel, Market Square, Horsham

Brewhouse & Kitchen, East Street, Horsham

The Holbrook Centre, Heath Lane, Horsham

Sussex Barn, North Heath Lane, Horsham

The Bear, Market Square, Horsham

The Golden Lion, The Strand, Goring-by-Sea

Mulberry, Goring Road, Goring-By-Sea

Burrell Arms, Commercial Square, Haywards Heath

Star, The Broadway, Haywards Heath

The Red Lion, High Street, Lindfield, Haywards Heath

Wheatsheaf, Wool Lane, Midhurst

The Cricketers, Duncton High Street, Petworth

The Lamb, The Street, Rustington

Cricketers, The Green, Southwick

Waterside, Ferry Road, Shoreham-by-Sea

The Rose & Crown, Montague St, Worthing

The Thomas A Becket, Rectory Road, Worthing

The Richard Cobden, Cobden Road, Worthing

The Warwick, Warwick Street, Worthing

Broadwater, Broadwater Street West, Worthing

Brewhouse & Kitchen, Wykeham Rd, Worthing

Thieves Kitchen, Warwick St, Worthing

The MatchPint app and website will allow you to search for pubs and bars showing matches across the UK. You can even narrow your search down to beer gardens if you fancy the outdoors while watching a Euros match.

West SussexEnglandGermany